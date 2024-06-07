Convicted child rapist from Norwich gets 10 years in prison for having child sex abuse images

Jun. 6—The U.S. Attorney for Connecticut has announced that a former Norwich resident was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison followed by 15 years of supervised release for possessing child sex abuse images and videos.

According to the U.S. Attorney's office, 36-year-old Sheldon Thomson, who now identifies as female, was convicted in 2007 in state court of first-degree sexual assault involving sexual intercourse with a person under the age of 13 and risk of injury to a child.

She was released from prison in November 2015 and began serving probation. In May 2022, Thomson's state probation officer seized multiple cellphones, a tablet and a storage card that were found on Thomson, in her vehicle and in her residence. Analysis of the seized devices revealed more than 100 images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children, including prepubescent children.

Last October, Thomson pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography and was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge Robert N. Chatigny in Hartford.

Thomson is also scheduled to be sentenced Friday in state court for violation of probation.