Convicted child murderer Richard Rojem denied clemency, execution date set

Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Rojem is sworn before addressing the Pardon and Parole Board on Monday, June 17, 2024.

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted 5-0 Monday to deny clemency to death row inmate Richard Norman Rojem Jr. who insisted again in a brief statement that he is innocent.

Rojem, 66, is set to be executed June 27 for the murder of a 7-year-old girl in 1984.

Speaking for less than 90 seconds, Rojem told the board he rejected plea bargains in 1985 that would have spared him from a death sentence.

"An innocent man doesn't ever plead guilty to a crime he hasn't committed. And the reason for that is obvious. If there is justice to be had, it won't be had.

"I wasn't a great human being for the first part of my life," he also said. "And I don't deny that. But I went to prison. I've learned my lesson. And I left all that behind."

The victim, Layla Dawn Cummings, was his former stepdaughter. She was abducted late July 6 or early July 7 in 1984 from an Elk City apartment while her mother was at work at a restaurant. A farmer found her body on the morning of July 7 in a plowed field near Burns Flat.

She had been raped and stabbed.

Rojem, then 26, lived at the time in Burns Flat. He met the victim's mother, Mindy Cummings, while he was in prison in Michigan for sex offenses, according to court records. She was the sister of his cellmate. They had been divorced for about two months at the time of the murder. He had been seeking a reconciliation.

The decision Monday means Gov. Kevin Stitt cannot change Rojem's death sentence to life in prison without the possibility of parole. In Oklahoma, a governor can commute a death row inmate's sentence only if the board recommends clemency.

He has been on death row for decades because he twice won challenges to his punishment.

Jurors at his 1985 trial in Washita County District Court chose the death penalty as punishment after convicting him in only 45 minutes of kidnapping, rape and first-degree murder.

His first death sentence was thrown out in 2001 because of a mistake in jury instructions. A new jury in Washita County District Court went with the death penalty again at a resentencing trial in 2003.

His second death sentence was thrown out three years later because of a mistake in the jury selection process. A second resentencing trial was held in Custer County District Court in 2007. Jurors there also agreed to the death penalty.

Rojem exhausted the appeals of his third death sentence in 2017.

In upholding his conviction in 1988, the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals noted he "was connected to the offenses by a significant amount of circumstantial evidence."

The execution is set to be carried out by lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.

Rojem had faced execution on Oct. 5, 2023, under a schedule released in 2022 for 25 inmates. That schedule was eventually scrapped.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Rojem loses clemency bid