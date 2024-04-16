Convicted child molester sentenced to 50 years

Apr. 15—RUSHVILLE — Kenneth Barrow, 77, was sentenced by Rush County Circuit Court Judge David Northam to serve a total of 50 years in the Indiana Department of Correction after a sentencing hearing on Friday, April 12, 2024.

Barrow, a former Rushville resident, was convicted by a jury in February and has been held in the Rush County Jail since. Barrow was sentenced for each count that he was convicted of, to be served consecutively.

For child molesting, a Class A Felony, Barrow received a 40 year sentence (the statutory sentencing range is 20 to 50 years).

For his Class C Felony molesting conviction, Barrow received a six year sentence (statutory range 2 to 8 years).

For his two Class D Felony convictions, child solicitation and fondling in the presence of a minor, he received two years each (statutory range was 6 months to 3 years).

Rush County Prosecutor Phil Caviness argued for similar sentences totaling 57 years, but stated that he and the victim were satisfied with the total sentence Barrow received.

The judge was not persuaded by the defense, which requested that due to age and health concerns, Barrow be allowed to serve his sentence on house arrest at his son's home in Colorado.

The victim's half-sister also testified at the sentencing hearing, stating that she too was a victim of Barrow, and that a trial relating to her molest allegations against him is scheduled to begin this summer in Marion County.

The Rush County jury that convicted Barrow was not permitted to know about the Marion County allegations or criminal case there.

Caviness thanked the victim and her family for their cooperation in the case, as well as the jury, which he said fairly and impartially sought the truth and did their duty.

