Convicted auto thief busted with cache of car keys in Brentwood

(KRON) — A Brentwood police officer found a cache of keys belonging to different makes and models of vehicles after the officer pulled over a car without a rear license plate, police said.

The license plate violation traffic stop happened at 4 p.m. Sunday near Lone Tree Way and Canada Valley Road. Police said the driver, 35 year-old Robert Garcia of Antioch, admitted to the officer that he did not have a driver’s license.

Garcia was also on felony probation for a vehicle theft conviction, police said.

Brentwood police said a convicted auto thief had this cache of cars keys when he was pulled over. (BPD photo)

“After searching Garcia’s car, the officer found several sets of keys belonging to different makes of cars, along with shaved keys, numerous tools, blades, cutting instruments, a car jack, a flipper device which can be used to hack digital devices, and other tools,” the Brentwood Police Department wrote.

Garcia was arrested for being in possession of burglary tools, violating his probation terms, and for bringing drugs into the county jail, according to BPD.

(Image courtesy Brentwood Police Department)

The police department wrote, “This incident exemplifies the proactive efforts of our officers in detecting and addressing criminal behavior, contributing to the maintenance of public safety, and the prevention of further criminal activity in the community.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.