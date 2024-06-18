Convicted arsonist pleads guilty to threatening Hamilton County judge, former prosecutor

An Ohio prison inmate has admitted mailing letters threatening to kidnap and kill officials including Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Wende Cross and then-Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters.

Duncan Ray, 27, pleaded guilty Monday in federal court in Cleveland to four counts of mailing threatening communications. Letters also were sent to a federal judge and a U.S. Secret Service agent.

Ray was sentenced in 2017 to six years in prison after pleading guilty in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court to charges including aggravated arson. Court documents say Ray and another man set fire to multiple floors of a 17-story building that was under construction on Sycamore Street in Downtown.

No one was hurt in the fire, but the damage to the site was estimated be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

In 2022, Cross denied him early release from prison.

According to court documents, Ray sent the letters in October 2022 while incarcerated at a prison in Mansfield, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Northern District of Ohio. Deters, county prosecutor at the time, was appointed to the Ohio Supreme Court in January 2023.

In the letters, Ray hoped to extort money from the individuals, court documents say.

His attorney, Rhonda Kotnik, declined to comment following the guilty plea.

A sentencing date has not been scheduled.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Convicted arsonist pleads guilty to threatening Hamilton County judge