Controversy surrounding upcoming party in Pottsville

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A city in northeastern Pennsylvania is gearing up for its Saint Patrick’s celebration for the coming weekend, but not without some controversy.

28/22 News Reporter Emily Allegrucci tells us about the brewery giving out free beer, and those who are trying to put an end to it.

Black Rock Brewing Company in Pottsville has been closed since a fire in May, now hoping to open their outside area for the day on Saturday with free beer.

The city is now warning they will cite the owner if the party happens, saying the property is not yet safe to be used.

“We still live in the land of the free and we want to give beer to our community,” said Black Rock Brewing Company Owner Bobby Weaver.

About 100 kegs of beer to be exact.

Black Rock Brewing Company is planning a free beer party on Saturday, opening their outdoor patio for the first time since a fire in May that closed the doors to the brewery’s building.

Many residents are on board for the free brews, but Pottsville officials are not included on that list, sending a letter to the owner of the brewery.

This letter is to put you on notice of potential violations and ramifications if you do in fact attempt to distribute free beer from your property on South Centre Street at any time. The City of Pottsville

“We were expecting it, we were actually already prepared. We don’t believe that any of it is true or valid and I don’t understand how in the United States of America that a person on private property can’t give away free beer to adults over the age of 21,” Weaver said.

The letter claims that the entire property is still condemned following the May fire and hosting an event there will result in the city shutting it down and issuing appropriate citations.

Residents raising illegal dumping concerns in Jenkins Township

Pottsville mayor, Dave Clews, says he does not want to see the brewery closed, but sees no other option at this time.

“It does not behoove the city of Pottsville to not have a business open. It’s income for the city. We have no motive or reason not to want him to get open,” Mayor Clews said.

The city’s mayor says he would love to see the brewery up and running again, but at this point believes the property is a safety concern.

“We want him to get his business open safely and correctly to the public. The property is still condemned,” Mayor Clews added.

But Weaver says the outdoor area is completely safe and they are ready to welcome their regulars after 10 long months.

“The letter was delivered by Fire Chief Misstishin, I asked him if has any safety concerns on the outside. He didn’t have any they really don’t have a reason for being so aggressive against a simple event,” said Weaver.

Black Rock says they plan to continue with their party on Saturday regardless of any fines or punishment.

The event, including the beer, will be completely free of charge to those 21 and older.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.