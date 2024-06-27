Controversy erupts in Sayreville over borough hall Pride flag: 'Nobody's gonna be happy'

SAYREVILLE – Only the United States, the New Jersey and the Prisoner of War/Missing in Action flags will be allowed to fly on the flagpole in front of Borough Hall under an ordinance introduced by the Borough Council.

That means special flags, including the Pride flag, will not be allowed on that flagpole, but would be allowed elsewhere on the grounds of Borough Hall.

Mayor Kennedy O'Brien said the ordinance should settle the controversy over which flags should be mounted on the flagpole.

The mayor said he would have to hire somebody to keep track of the flags and the borough doesn't have the resources for that, adding "it's a lot of work if we go into the flag business."

"As I fly the Pride flag, I have to fly practically every flag," O'Brien said. "My first instinct is I really don't want to be in the flag business because it's going to be cumbersome and I'm going to only make people unhappy because somebody else's flag went up. It's a recipe for unhappiness because nobody's gonna be happy."

The ordinance comes after controversy erupted over the Pride flag being flown in recognition of Pride Month in June to recognize the LGBTQ+ community.

Anthony Sposato has been standing outside Borough Hall this month while holding a Pride flag to restore the visibility.

Veterans told the Borough Council that while they have no animus toward the Pride flag or those who support the Pride movement, they support proposed flag rules.

But some said the Pride flag should remain in front of Borough Hall, where it has been flown during Pride Month in previous years.

Others said if the Pride flag is not flown in front of Borough Hall, a better location should be found. Some questioned the timing of the ordinance, which was introduced during Pride Month.

In 2022, the Borough Council passed a resolution in support of the LGBTQ+ community and that the Pride flag be allowed to fly at Borough Hall for the entire month of June.

Former Borough Councilman Ken Kelly, chairman of the Sayreville Veterans Alliance, told the Council earlier this month that the display of the Pride flag at Borough Hall was "a matter of great controversy and anxiety to our fellow veterans.”

Kelly said the flagpole the last eight decades has been dedicated to honoring veterans and military personnel.

"The American flag and the POW flag have long been prominently displayed as testimony to their service," he said. "We ask for nothing except that the American flag and POW flag be the only authorized colors to be flown at Borough Hall."

But not everyone agreed.

Borough resident Anthony Sposato, who has been the most vocal advocate of flying the Pride flag, said he has been called names for standing outside Borough Hall this month while holding a Pride flag to restore the visibility.

"This Council and its Mayor have reverse engineered bigotry," Sposata said. "You've done it on Pride Month and until our Sayreville community stands together against you, you're gonna keep on doing it. If the mayor is looking for dopey (expletive), he's looking on the wrong side of this dais because the Sayreville that I know and that I fight to represent is full of people who are caring and compassionate often in different ways, often in ways that we do not agree about, but who care nonetheless."

Mayor O'Brien said the controversy was not over whether the Pride flag shown be flown, but where.

"There's nothing that you can say or do that's going to make me betray the gentlemen and the ladies that are sitting here and those that lie under the flag," he said.

But borough resident Bill Henry said O'Brien was making a mockery of flying the Pride flag where no one can see it.

"You have children of Sayreville questioning themselves about their sexuality and saying the mayor has no empathy or understanding of me or the gay community," Henry said.

Chris Cannella, chairman of the New Jersey Education Association's Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity Committee, asked the Council to reconsider introducing the ordinance.

"I think what you had in place, the recognition of LGBTQ+ people, is important," he said.

"A couple years ago, your (governing) body said, ‘Yes, we're gonna fly this flag,’" Cannella said, explaining that it would show Sayreville supports the LGBTQ community.

A public hearing and final vote on the ordinance is scheduled for July 15.

Email: sloyer@gannettnj.com

