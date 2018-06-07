Controversial Trump-Russia 'dossier' sparks legal battle over press freedom

In the run-up to the 2016 presidential election, some of the most aggressive investigative reporters in the US were hard at work trying to verify an array of explosive allegations made in what would come to be known as the “Trump dossier.”

The series of confidential memos were compiled by Christopher Steele, a former British intelligence officer. He was hired by a Washington-based consulting firm that was being paid by the Democratic Party and Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign to unearth damaging information about her Republican opponent, Donald Trump.

Although a few news reports about the former spy’s work appeared prior to the November 2016 election, no news organization was able to verify the most alarming allegations – including that Mr. Trump and his associates were colluding with the Russians to undermine the Clinton campaign.

Despite this lack of confirmation, in early January 2017, the web-based media organization BuzzFeed decided to publish the entire dossier.

Now, more than 17 months later, BuzzFeed is a defendant in a Miami federal court case that is testing the scope of press freedoms at a time of acute public distrust of the media, and amid repeated presidential accusations about “fake news.” The fact that it centers around a controversial document at the heart of the Trump-Russia investigation makes it all the more significant.

In the months following its publication, the dossier has become a lightning rod for countless conspiracy theories and allegations on both the right and the left involving Trump, the Russians, Clinton, the Democrats, the Republicans, and the so-called Deep State.

The clash is playing out via a defamation lawsuit filed by a Russian businessman, who says his personal and business reputations were savaged when BuzzFeed published a portion of the dossier accusing him and his companies of being involved in the hacking of Democratic Party officials in 2016. The businessman, Aleksej Gubarev, owns an array of internet services and hosting companies under the umbrella firm XBT Holding, including Webzilla, a Florida corporation. Mr. Gubarev is based in Cyprus.

At issue is whether BuzzFeed acted negligently or in reckless disregard for the truth by publishing the entire Trump dossier without first verifying its contents.

The theft and subsequent leaking of private emails of various Democratic National Committee officials was one of the most dramatic developments of the 2016 campaign, and Clinton supporters say it undermined her presidential bid. The operation is alleged to have been carried out by hackers working on behalf of Russia.

Special counsel Robert Mueller has indicted Russians for engaging in deceptive social media tactics in the US during the election, but no one – American or Russian – has yet been identified or charged in connection with the hacking of the DNC.

Gubarev says the allegations in the dossier of his involvement in the hacking are false. He says no one from BuzzFeed contacted him or his companies to seek to verify or disprove the allegations. His lawsuit accuses BuzzFeed of fomenting “one of the most reckless and irresponsible moments in modern ‘journalism.’ ”

SIXTY-EIGHT WORDS

The Gubarev case is focused on allegations made in the last of 17 memos produced by Steele. The entire dossier is 35 pages. The portion that allegedly defames Gubarev is 68 words.

“[REDACTED SOURCE NAME] reported that over the period March-September 2016 a company called XBT/Webzilla and its affiliates had been using botnets and porn traffic to transmit viruses, plant bugs, steal data and conduct ‘altering operations’ against the Democratic Party leadership.”

The memo continues: “Entities linked to one Alexei GUBAROV [sic] were involved and he and another hacking expert, both recruited under duress by the FSB [Russian intelligence]…, were significant players in this operation.”

Steele has said he was horrified when he learned that the dossier had been published. He says his memos contain unverified, raw intelligence, and that his sources could be compromised.

In addition to the Miami case, Gubarev has also filed a defamation suit against Mr. Steele in London. The Miami case is set for trial in November.