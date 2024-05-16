Controversial St. Charles County development passes first phase

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – A controversial St. Charles County development that was shot down last summer is back on the table and made it past a major hurdle Wednesday.

It’s a development that upsets many in the area that the county had to move multiple meetings related to it to an arena just to accommodate those who showed up to protest it.

We’re talking about the ‘Tall Tree’ subdivision plan off Highway DD by Busch Wildlife. It’s been rebranded as ‘The Highlands at Busch Wildlife.’

The county’s planning and zoning commission voted 4-3 to approve a new edition of the plan. Neighbors showed up to the meeting in the county council chambers to make their dissatisfaction known.

Their concerns remain the same: protecting the area’s natural habitat, keeping new developments similar to existing ones, and avoiding traffic nightmares along DD, which is a two-lane state highway.

The developer behind this project, Lombardo Homes, said the new proposal is a compromise and looks much different than the ‘Tall Tree’ proposal from last year.

The new proposal consists of 120 homes on 136 acres. That’s compared to the roughly 450 homes on 300 acres proposed last year. But the land in question this time around is only a part of the overall project plan, which spreads north into O’Fallon.

Neighbors and organizers said they still have many concerns, including what the rest of the project will look like and whether the city of O’Fallon could annex the entire property in question.

The St. Charles County Council will review the proposal at their meeting on Monday, June 10.

