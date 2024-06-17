Controversial south Charlotte development with over 550 homes approved despite opposition

A controversial $200 million proposal to build hundreds of homes between Elm Lane and Rea Road in south Charlotte received unanimous approval from city council, despite push back from some residents in the Piper Glen area.

In March, residents packed a city council meeting to oppose the Sutherland project from RK Investors and brought up concerns such as traffic and environmental matters.

640-home project on Rea Road puts Charlotte council between a ‘rock and a hard place’

At that time, the developer wanted to build 640 homes on 53 acres. Previous plans called for up to 1,100 units. The cost to build 640 homes was $220 million, according to RK Investors.

No vote was taken at the time. After the meeting, RK Investors reduced its plan to 566 units in three development areas, which was presented Monday. It includes a mix of apartments and single-family attached homes. The updated cost is now $200 million.

On June 4, the zoning committee for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Planning Commission voted 5-1 to recommend approval because members found the petition had benefits for the public.

Some of them included transportation upgrades, a walking path that will provide a connection to a commercial shopping center and a bridge over Four Mile Creek with access to its greenway system.

Developers from RK Investors are making plans to build 566 units between Elm Lane and Rea Road in south Charlotte.

Concerns over bald eagles, traffic

The project has been controversial for a few years now. One of the concerns was the bald eagle’s nest on the Piper Glen country club golf course. It’s been home to two eagles named Piper and Glen.

U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service declared bald eagles as a protected species. If construction activity is more than 600 feet away from a nest, the activity is unlikely to bother the eagles, according to wildlife officials. The nest is about 900 feet away from construction.

Traffic was another concern. The project is expected generate more than 2,000 trips per day, according to the Charlotte Department of Transportation. The annual average daily traffic count near the property for Rea Road and Elm Lane was 22,500 and 11,500 respectively, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Residents against the project also said the development would not fit into the identity of the area consisting of single-family homes. And they were worried about flooding in the area because of water from local creeks and infrastructure issues.

Russell Ranson, owner of RK Investors, said the company will comply with all municipal rules by doing work to mitigate storm water from its property, The Charlotte Observer previously reported. The project also avoids development in the floodplain and sets a aside the northern part of the site as open space with saved trees, according to city staff.

Following the approval, RK Investors would submit engineering plans and construction would start nine to 12 months later, Ranson said in March. It will be built in phases, with the first residents moving in by the summer of 2026.

A pair of bald eagles come back to their nesting area in February. During a city council meeting, residents raised concerns about the eagles because of a nearby development on 50 acres between Rea Road and Elm Lane in south Charlotte.