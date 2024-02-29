Controversial higher education bill gets final stamp of approval, heads to Gov. Holcomb

The higher education bill that has been condemned by faculty from Indiana’s top public universities received final approval from the Senate Thursday and now heads to Gov. Eric Holcomb.

A central part of Senate Bill 202, authored by Sen. Spencer Deery, R-West Lafayette, requires universities and their boards of trustees to establish policies where faculty members may not receive tenure or promotions if that staff member has not encouraged "free expression" and intellectual diversity," or teaches students political views unrelated to their discipline.

The Senate voted 33-12 Thursday to accept changes from the House, sending the bill to Holcomb.

If the governor signs Senate Bill 202, Indiana will join states including Texas and Florida that have tenure review at higher education institutions. Senate Bill 202 requires boards of trustees at Indiana colleges to review tenure appointments every five years.

Deery, who works for the Purdue Research Foundation and worked in Purdue University administration roles under former Gov. Mitch Daniels, has emphasized the bill actually enshrines tenure protections in Indiana code. But critics have said it threatens academic freedom and will make it harder for Indiana higher education institutions to recruit quality staff.

The bill made its way through the Senate in the first half of the 2024 legislative session without major pushback. It was not until the bill entered the House when outcry about the proposed legislation began to grow.

The American Association of University Professors chapters at Indiana University in Bloomington and Purdue University in West Lafayette released a statement mid-February arguing the bill would hurt recruitment efforts and dent the state’s higher education reputation.

Dozens of professors around the state testified against the bill at the House education committee hearing on Valentine’s Day.

House Democrats for the last several weeks have railed on the bill in the chamber's education committee and on the House floor arguing against the premise that Indiana universities need the free expression requirements. They say the bill could hurt future economic development opportunities by discouraging research money and employers from investing in the state in the future.

Just this week, House Democrats unsuccessfully attempted to amend the bill to remove the tenure review language and allow universities to decide whether they want to participate in the bill.

Senate Democrats gave their final warnings about the bill Thursday.

"It is undermining our state institutions, but it's really undermining free speech and academic freedom in every state institution in Indiana," said Sen. Shelli Yoder, D-Bloomington.

Deery said he believed the bill improved since leaving the Senate earlier this month.

"Getting the bill to this point is a win for academic freedom," he said.

