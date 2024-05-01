Controversial Desert View Power Plant in east valley shuts down for now

After past reviews by the Environmental Protection Agency found the Desert View Power Plant had repeatedly emitted illegally high levels of mercury and other dangerous pollutants in the eastern Coachella Valley, its operator announced this week that the plant will immediately pause its operations as it seeks a path forward for the facility.

The pause in operations of the Mecca plant was announced late Tuesday by Greg Cook, the CEO and president of Greenleaf Energy, Desert View's operator.

“We are deeply disappointed that a variety of issues, including California’s evolving energy market, have necessitated the difficult business decision to idle Desert View Power while we pursue a long-term solution,” Cook said in a prepared statement.

“On behalf of our 30 full-time DVP employees and the 100-plus seasonal workers who have contributed to the successful delivery of renewable energy to the eastern Coachella Valley for more than 30 years, we want to express our sincere appreciation to the community for its support,” he continued.

The announcement comes after residents have complained for years about billowing smoke plumes blowing from the plant over their homes, a school and a daycare center.

The Desert View Power Plant, which burns agricultural waste and old pallets and other wood trash from across Southern California for conversion into a renewable source of electricity, has been operating since 1992 and was purchased in 2011 by Greenleaf.

The plant has been under investigation by the EPA, whose inspectors issued a notice of violation in June 2022 against the plants' owners. They found illegally high levels of mercury, hydrochloric acid, carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxides were emitted at various points from 2016 through 2021, in violation of the Clean Air Act's hazardous air pollutant standard. All are dangerous pollutants or are building blocks of smog and soot that can cause respiratory illness and premature deaths if inhaled at high levels or over sustained periods of time.

The Desert View Power Plant in 2023.

The EPA also concluded the owners had not done required performance tests for mercury emissions from two plant boilers in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020, and that they exceeded legal levels of mercury from the boilers in both 2016 and 2021. Short-term exposure to mercury can affect a person's central nervous system and cause acute illness.

Last year, Cook said the company is “striving to resolve the findings tied to this permit in the most timely manner possible.”

Peter Whittingham, a spokesperson for Greenleaf Energy, told The Desert Sun on Wednesday that the company continues to work to resolve the prior notice of violation issued by the EPA, adding that process will not be impacted by the plant’s pause in operations. He said the company has provided "substantial amounts" of records and responses to questions as part of the EPA's inquiry.

The company has also retained an outside consultant to review the plant's continuous monitor readings and inspection reports, though Whittingham said those findings cannot be shared publicly while the matter is adjudicated with EPA.

Prior to this week’s announcement, the plant's sole current customer was Imperial Irrigation District, according to Whittingham. The plant reportedly produces more than 325,000 megawatt-hours of renewable energy per year, enough to power more than 49,000 homes annually.

The Desert Sun has reached out to the Imperial Irrigation District for comment on the announcement, as well as an EPA spokesperson for comment on the status of the agency's investigation.

Whittingham said there is no concrete timeline for next steps for the plant.

EPA officials, along with the Cabazon Band of Cahuilla Indians, have also scheduled a community meeting to discuss the Desert View Power Plant at 6 p.m. May 14. (The plant is located on the Cabazon Band's reservation.) The hybrid meeting, which will be held at Mecca Elementary, is the second community forum on the topic, following an initial one in August 2023.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

This story includes prior reporting from The Desert Sun senior environmental reporter Janet Wilson. Tom Coulter covers several cities in the Coachella Valley and can be reached at thomas.coulter@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Controversial Coachella Valley power plant shut down for now