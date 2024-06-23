'Out of Control' Woman Allegedly Attacks 10-Year-Old Boy and Bites Cop at New Jersey Motel Pool

Witnesses at the scene described the woman as “highly intoxicated”

Wildwood Crest Police/Facebook A Wildwood Crest Police Department car

A pool day took a dark turn after an intoxicated woman allegedly attacked a 10-year-old boy and bit a cop who was arresting her, authorities said.

The woman, identified as Philadelphia resident Fallan Turner, attacked the child at a motel in Wildwood Crest, New Jersey, in the afternoon of June 17, according to ​​a news release from the Wildwood Crest Police Department.

Officers responded to the motel — which Philadelphia outlet 6 ABC identified as the Waikiki Oceanfront Inn — after witnesses reported that Turner, 43, was involved in an altercation with a child at the pool.

Witnesses at the scene described her as “highly intoxicated” and “out of control,” authorities said. Another witness allegedly told police that Turner had been drinking tequila throughout the day, 6 ABC reported.

In her intoxicated state, Turner allegedly “grabbed an unrelated 10-year-old juvenile male, and swung him around in the pool, dunking him underwater,” police said. And, after the 10-year-old’s father tried to intervene, Turner allegedly “jumped on his back and grabbed him inappropriately.”

Google Maps The Waikiki Oceanfront Inn in New Jersey

After officers attempted to speak with Turner, police said she “became belligerent” and was placed under arrest, which she resisted.

According to police, she “pushed the arresting officer in the face as she resisted his control” and continued to be “highly uncooperative and combative” during processing, even biting an officer’s hand.

No officers were injured during the altercation, however, police said.

"When she was told that the people didn't want her involved she got upset," Wildwood Crest Police Chief Robert Lloyd told 6 ABC, adding that “she became extremely unruly and did some very inappropriate stuff.”

Lloyd also told the outlet that Wildwood Crest is usually a family-friendly place, but the department has seen more cases like Turner’s since the COVID-19pandemic.

"It's unfortunate,” he said. “You're not only ruining your own vacation when you have contacts with the police, but you're also ruining the vacation of others that are just trying to have fun.”

The Waikiki Oceanfront Inn did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Police said Turner was charged with third-degree endangering the welfare of children, two counts of third-degree aggravated assault on law enforcement, third-degree resisting arrest with force, fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, two counts of harassment, disorderly conduct and failure to allow fingerprinting.

Jail records viewed by PEOPLE show that she also refused to allow her blood to be drawn for the police’s DNA database.

Turner is currently being held at the Cape May County Correctional Facility. It is unclear if she has legal representation to comment on her behalf.



