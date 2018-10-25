Control of House may hinge on ‘Panera moms’ in the suburbs

Sally Mattson pulls out of a Starbucks at the Westchester Commons shopping complex in central Virginia, her trunk stocked with campaign literature. She’s about to go knock on doors for a Democrat who has a real chance of winning a House seat that’s been under Republican control for nearly five decades.

The last time voters here sent a Democrat to Congress, Richard Nixon was president, and the sprawling retail center that is disappearing in Ms. Mattson’s rear-view mirror didn’t even exist.

As the former nurse heads out on the highway that connects the suburb of Midlothian to downtown Richmond, green fields quickly give way to generously sized homes, and then smaller ones. Mattson turns into a modest neighborhood where she will canvass for Abigail Spanberger, a former CIA operative who is seeking office for the first time. Ms. Spanberger is challenging Republican Rep. Dave Brat, the tea-party candidate who four years ago unseated House majority leader Eric Cantor in a primary upset that stunned the GOP establishment.

Now Congressman Brat is facing a revolt of his own, from suburbanite women voters. Which is encouraging liberal foot-soldiers like Mattson, as she goes door to door, advocating for a female Democrat in a race ranked “toss-up” by the independent Cook Political Report.

Indeed, if Republicans lose control of the House in November, it will be in large part because of shifts taking place among college-educated, white women in suburban districts like Virginia’s 7th . Once reliably Republican, these women – whom one pollster dubs “the Panera moms,” for the salad-and-soup chain they visit with their kids after soccer games – appear to be moving en masse toward the Democrats.

“Suburban environments are perilous for the Republicans right now,” says Stephen Farnsworth, a political science professor at the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg.

A recent survey of the 69 most competitive House districts nationwide – many of which are suburban – shows a Democratic edge propelled by women. The poll, conducted by The Washington Post and George Mason University’s Schar School, finds women voters in those districts backing Democrats over Republicans by 55 to 42 percent. Among white women with college degrees, however, the margin in favor of Democrats is 23 points. In 2016, college-educated white women chose Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump by just six points.

In some districts, the leftward shift is also a reflection of demographic changes. Looking at Virginia’s 7th , which wraps around the outer edge of Richmond in a semi-circle and extends into more rural areas, Mr. Farnsworth describes a first wave of suburbanization, in which Chesterfield County – where Mattson is knocking on doors – became an area of white flight from the city and a Republican enclave. Now it’s undergoing a second wave, of people looking for affordable housing. In addition to the detached, single family homes, townhouses and apartments have sprung up close to the highways.

When a suburban area becomes denser, “it turns less Republican,” says Farnsworth. The change has affected the political leanings of the district as a whole. In 2012, the 7th district, as currently configured, backed Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney over President Barack Obama by 11 percentage points. Four years later, Donald Trump won the district by just 6 points (and lost Virginia as a whole, the only state in the South he didn’t capture). In 2017, GOP gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie won the district by 4 points – but lost Chesterfield County to now-Gov. Ralph Northam (D).

The 2017 election in Virginia was notable as the first statewide test of voter sentiment since Mr. Trump was elected – and Democrats not only elected a governor, but knocked 15 Republicans from the state House of Delegates, missing a takeover by a hair’s breadth.

ANGER AFTER 2016

Demographic changes played a role in that election – but so did voter anger in the wake of 2016. Mattson can attest to that. Before Trump entered the Oval Office, she had sat on the political sidelines. Like many Americans, she says she couldn’t name her representative in the state house or what voting district she lived in. But after Trump’s election, she joined an activist group, the Liberal Women of Chesterfield County, and she’s been volunteering for Democratic campaigns ever since.