Take control of your 401(k) retirement accounts

If you are like millions of other Americans enrolled in an employer-sponsored 401(k) retirement plan, you likely received a summary annual performance report in the mail.

Are you happy with the results?

Did you know that if you are age 59½ and still working you may be eligible to take control of your retirement account and roll the assets over into an Individual Retirement Account (IRA)?

Jennifer R. Figurelli

Known as an in-service rollover, this wealth management technique allows a current employee to move all or some of their 401(k) retirement plan assets into an IRA without taking the money as a distribution. This IRS-approved transaction usually involves only minor fees with no income restrictions, depending on your company’s rules.

One of the main reasons you might consider rolling your money over to an IRA is that an IRA typically will give you a broader range of investment options from which to choose. You also have the ability to consolidate retirement accounts, and an IRA offers you many different options to help protect your portfolio from a market downturn.

In many cases, performing an in-service rollover from an employer-sponsored retirement plan to an IRA has no impact on your current retirement plan status. For example, as long as you are still working, you are able to remain enrolled in the plan and continue to enjoy the company match.

It should be noted that there are a couple of potential downsides on an in-service distribution. For example, once your 401(k) assets are rolled into an IRA, you will no longer have access to borrowing options as IRAs do not have loan provisions and you would have to take a taxable distribution to gain access to your assets.

In addition, assets held in 401(k) plans tend to have broader federal protection from creditors, while IRAs have more limited bankruptcy protection from potential lawsuits.

Another increasingly popular option for taking control over your retirement accounts is a self-directed brokerage account (SDBA) within your 401(k) plan. An SDBA often provides employees with a broader range of investment options, including individual stocks and bonds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and a broad range of mutual funds.

Employees can manage their SDBA independently or hire a third-party investment advisor to oversee their retirement account, depending on how their employer sets up the SDBA.

But wait. You may be asking yourself, “what do I know about investing?”

If this is the case, a financial advisor could help you tailor your retirement accounts toward your personal financial goals, risk tolerance and investment expectations. This includes providing advice on optimizing asset allocation, selecting appropriate investments and ensuring your portfolio is appropriately diversified to minimize risk.

A comprehensive financial plan will require a holistic approach to your financial life, including an assessment of other investment accounts, Social Security, strategies and retirement income sources.

Typically, financial advisors charge an annual fee based on a percentage of the assets they manage, usually between 0.5% and 1.5%. While these fees can eat into your overall performance, it should be noted that they cover a broader range of services often leading to improved long-term performance when compared with your 401(k) plan.

In choosing a financial advisor, ask questions about the types of services they provide, their approach to managing 401(k) accounts, investment philosophy and fee structure.

In addition, check their records with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). It also is important to choose an adviser who is a fiduciary, meaning they are legally obligated to act in your best interests when providing investment advice and managing your 401(k) account.

Whether you go it alone or seek professional advice, seizing control over your 401(k) assets can be a huge benefit to retirement savers. To see whether you qualify, ask for a copy of your employer’s summary plan description and check for any rules that apply.

Jennifer R. Figurelli, CTFA, is managing director and co-founder of Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc., a Registered Investment Advisory firm based in Naples.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Take control of your 401(k) retirement accounts