Contracts approved for Coldwater summer road and street projects

COLDWATER — The city council awarded contracts on April 22 for this summer's last road repaving projects.

According to City Manager Keith Baker, 10 streets, mainly on the west side of town, will be micro-surfaced.

Fishbeck senior surveyor Scott Hopkins Tuesday surveyed possible locations for a sidewalk along N. Willowbrook Road.

Pavement Maintenance Systems, LLC, of Indianapolis, won the bid at $224,256.

Baker said crack filling no longer works to maintain these pavements. "Micro-surfacing is an economical option that will extend the life of the pavement for several years," he said.

"This is a little different than chip sealing. It's for those streets that are in relatively good condition you want to catch them before they deteriorate," Baker added.

The city tried the process a couple of years ago, and it worked well.

The streets that will be micro-surfaced are:

West Montgomery from Grand to Marshall

West Clark from Grand to Marshall

Pierson from Chicago to Waterman

Sherman from Division to Preston

Sherman from Sheridan to its dead-end

Arrowhead from Division to its dead-end

Hudson from Pierce to Elizabeth

South Circle from Fairfield from its entrance

Hatch from Western to Fremont

Grand from Cardinal to State

The manager explained that the treatment extends the life of the road surfaces, allowing the city to mill and resurface heavily traveled streets that are in fair or poor condition.

This year, those streets are Willowbrook from the north city limit to Sauk Drive, Fawn River, North Drive, and Anderson Drive, east of I-69.

On March 11, the council awarded Lakeland Asphalt of Battle Creek the bid for the work at $710,656. Work will start in August.

The city contracted with the Branch County Road Commission to repave Jay Street, Race Street, Hillside Drive, and the western leg of Industrial Avenue in the southwest industrial park.

Baker said, "For streets without curbs and gutters and minimal residential traffic, chip sealing is a cost-effective way to prolong the useful life of a roadway."

Road commission crews would complete the chip sealing during the summer with other county roads in the area.

After the rock is spread and excess swept off, crews "fog coat" with a material layer to minimize dust and secure the stone to the road.

Baker said the estimated cost is $71,766.

When the Branch County Road Commission completes the work it will bill the actual cost.

Funds for all these projects come through the State Act 51 road tax funds allocated to Coldwater.

The projects are in the proposed 2024-25 city budget set for adoption in June.

After a budget workshop and discussions at the April 22 meeting, city consultants Fishbeck Engineering is designing a possible sidewalk from the Hampton Inn on Willowbrook south to U.S. 12.

Council members are concerned about the heavy pedestrian traffic from the new Sauk Trace apartments to the commercial area along U.S. 12.

This article originally appeared on Coldwater Daily Reporter: Contracts approved for Coldwater summer road and street projects