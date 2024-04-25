Contractors plan improvements for Cabarrus County streets
Over a dozen miles of roads in Cabarrus County will be seeing improvements and construction work in the coming weeks.
Two separate contracts worth about $5 million will pay for construction crews to start milling, resurfacing, and shoulder reconstruction, along with updated pavement markings.
The first project will start as soon as May 1, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
Here are the roads that will be affected, according to NCDOT:
Sunset Drive (westbound) between Griffith Road and N.C. 207
Sunset Drive (eastbound) between N.C. 207 and Franklin Street
Snyders Store Road between White Store Road and Old Pageland-Monroe Road
Griffith Road between W. Sunset Drive and Lancaster Avenue
Rea Road (both directions) between Marvin School Road and Tom Short Road
Stack Road between Jack Davis Road and Mullis Road
Weddington Road from south of George Liles Parkway to north of Pitts School Road
Rimer Road from the Rowan County line to Gold Hill Road
Berkeley Place from Harris Road to the cul de sac
You can keep updated on live traffic conditions at the Channel 9 traffic map
