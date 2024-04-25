Contractors plan improvements for Cabarrus County streets

Over a dozen miles of roads in Cabarrus County will be seeing improvements and construction work in the coming weeks.

Two separate contracts worth about $5 million will pay for construction crews to start milling, resurfacing, and shoulder reconstruction, along with updated pavement markings.

The first project will start as soon as May 1, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Here are the roads that will be affected, according to NCDOT:

Sunset Drive (westbound) between Griffith Road and N.C. 207

Sunset Drive (eastbound) between N.C. 207 and Franklin Street

Snyders Store Road between White Store Road and Old Pageland-Monroe Road

Griffith Road between W. Sunset Drive and Lancaster Avenue

Rea Road (both directions) between Marvin School Road and Tom Short Road

Stack Road between Jack Davis Road and Mullis Road

Weddington Road from south of George Liles Parkway to north of Pitts School Road

Rimer Road from the Rowan County line to Gold Hill Road

Berkeley Place from Harris Road to the cul de sac

