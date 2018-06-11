Three workers burned by acid at Exxon's Baton Rouge complex: agency

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Three contract workers were burned by sulfuric acid on Monday in the chemical plant at Exxon Mobil Corp's Baton Rouge, Louisiana, refining and petrochemical complex, a state environmental spokesman said.

Two of the workers were sent to hospital and their conditions were unknown, said sources familiar with plant operations.

The third contract worker was treated at the chemical plant, according to a report on the website of the Baton Rouge Advocate newspaper.

"Three workers were injured by sulfuric acid," said Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality spokesman Gregory Langley. "There was no offsite impact and the release was secured immediately."

Exxon spokeswoman Stephanie Cargile said the company is preparing updated information to release the media.

Details about the cause of the acid release were not immediately available.





(Reporting by Erwin Seba; editing by Grant McCool)