Contractor of Pittsburgh’s Juneteenth Celebration owes thousands in back taxes, court docs show

The woman whose company was awarded more than $100,000 tax dollars to put on the city-sponsored Juneteenth celebration owes thousands of dollars in back taxes to Allegheny County, according to court documents obtained by 11 Investigates.

>>> Pittsburgh City Council approves $125,000 in funds for for first city-run Juneteenth celebration

City council members said Tuesday they were unaware of that.

Mayor Ed Gainey introduced the owner of Bounce Marketing & Events at a news conference at City Hall last week.

“I’m excited that Fantasy (Zellars) is here today as she brings national experience to our first-ever city-sponsored Juneteenth,” Gainey said.

Zellars was introduced to the crowd in the Mayor’s conference room with a round of applause.

“I’m honored to be the city-sponsored Juneteenth celebration,” Zellars said.

Her company won the bid and the $125,000 over two others, including longtime sponsor William B. Marshall, who accused the administration of awarding the contract to Zellars, who has close ties and worked for the Mayor before.

>>> Juneteenth organizer asking to review Pittsburgh’s RFP process after city opts not to sponsor event

While Zellars will be receiving tax dollars to put on the event, 11 Investigates discovered that she owed more than $19,000 in back taxes to Allegheny County.

According to a civil complaint filed against Zellars and her husband by the Allegheny County Central Tax District, “[the] defendants have failed and refused to report and/or pay earned income and/or net profit taxes for the periods of 2013 to 2020 that were required to be reported and paid…The current balance due for the claim, as set forth....is $19,869.93.”

Earle asked Pittsburgh City Council President Dan Lavelle about the back taxes. Lavelle voted along with a handful of other council members to award the contract to Zellars.

Earle: Is there a concern that you’re giving this woman tax dollars and she owes tax dollars?

Lavelle: This is the first I’m hearing of it so I would like some time to look into it.

In an email response to a question from 11 Investigates, Zellars said the matter involves Allegheny County, not the city of Pittsburgh.

“I have already established a payment plan to address any back taxes,” Zellars wrote.

She did that in February.

According to a Consent Judgment signed just three months ago, Zellars agreed to pay the back taxes under an installment agreement.

Zellars said it will not affect her ability to fulfill the contract to plan the Juneteenth celebration event.

“The celebration will proceed as planned, and we are committed to making it a success,” Zellars wrote.

“I think there’s always concerns when anyone owes back taxes. We certainly don’t understand why they also owe those back taxes so I don’t want to cast judgment,” Lavelle said, who plans to look into the matter.

It’s unclear how much money Zellars has paid back so far in the three months she’s been on the payment plan.

The mayor’s office declined to comment.

City council members upset that Marshall was frozen out of the process this year, have introduced legislation to help fund his celebration as well.

Marshall brought the Juneteenth celebration to Pittsburgh more than a decade ago. He continues to put on a parade and a celebration with musical entertainment and food every year.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Fire tears through Robinson Township home Man accused of putting explosive device under another man’s car in Ross Township Bank robbed in Washington, police searching for suspect VIDEO: Jeannette Fire Chief says department is stretched thin while down to only 2 full-time firefighters DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts