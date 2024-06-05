Contractor, local coach charged with embezzling more than $70K

Jun. 5—SUTTONS BAY — A junior varsity football coach was charged with embezzling from a Northport couple for a construction project.

Tyler Mills, 40, owner of Mills Construction Service, was arraigned on one felony count of contractor fraudulent use of building funds on May 28 and released on an $80,000 personal recognizance bond, court records show.

The couple who reported Mills to law enforcement said they had paid him $73,700 to handle the project, but no work was completed and no materials ever arrived, police reports said.

The same defrauded couple also filed a civil lawsuit against Mills, according to 13th Circuit Court records in Grand Traverse County. That lawsuit remains open and ongoing, with a settlement conference scheduled for Sept. 12.

A police report obtained from the Leelanau County Sheriff's Office via a Freedom of Information Act request details some of the allegations lodged against Mills in the criminal case.

According to the report, Mills was hired as a subcontractor to remove an old roof and replace it with a new one for a general contracting firm owned by a couple based out of Leelanau.

The money was deposited in Mills' account between Sept. 18, 2023, and Sept. 27, 2023, the report said. A search warrant on his bank account later showed he did not spend anything close to $73,700 for the purchase of roofing materials.

In January 2024, a former office worker told police that Mills had fired everyone, including her, because he said he was filing for bankruptcy.

However, local court records do not show that he filed for bankruptcy.

Months later, between Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, 2024, the couple texted Mills asking when the job would be completed, the deputy wrote. By Feb. 21, the deputy said, the couple texted him to demand a refund after another message from them went unanswered a few days prior to that.

In interviews with law enforcement, both the man and the woman said they've known the Mills family for decades.

Prior to Tyler's ownership, which began in 2014, Mills Construction had been owned by his father, Rodney. Documents from deputies show that the couple also attempted to reach out to Rodney to try and contact his son.

"Because of this trust, he believes that this was especially devious of Tyler betraying the trust that was gained throughout the 20-plus years he's used Mills Construction," the report said.

On Feb. 19, two days before the man and woman asked for a refund, they spoke with Rodney. Records show that Rodney told them that his son had fired everyone, sold all of his tools and trucks and had never purchased the roofing materials.

"They did mention a great working relationship had been ongoing with Mills Construction for more than 30 years, but since Rodney's son, Tyler, took over the business it has deteriorated," Lt. Duane Wright wrote in the report.

Mills also is a contracted employee for Traverse City Central High School, working as a coach for the junior varsity football team. As of Friday, he was still listed as a coach for the team, according to school officials.

School officials had been unaware of the allegations against Mills, according to Athletic Director Justin Thorington, who could not be reached for additional comment Tuesday.

Mills' criminal defense attorney, Phillip Settles, declined to comment on his client's behalf.

The next scheduled proceeding in this case is set for Friday, June 7 in 86th District Court.

Record-Eagle Sports Editor Brendan Quealy contributed to this article.

