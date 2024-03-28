Contractor indicted on multiple counts of felony theft

Mar. 27—A contractor was indicted Wednesday in superior court on eight felony charges of theft stemming from several incomplete construction projects.

Brandon Middaugh, 32, is facing four felony charges of theft by misapplication of property and four felony charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Attorney General John Formella said in a news release.

Middaugh allegedly took more than $1,500 in relation to four separate construction projects and, instead of using the customers' money for the projects, he used it for "various unauthorized purposes unrelated to their projects."

He was also charged with four alternative counts of theft, one for each project, for using the money outside of the authorized projects and purposely depriving customers of their funds.

He will be arraigned on the charges in Hillsborough County Superior Court North on May 6 at 9 a.m.

As recently as September, Middaugh and his brother were arrested in connection with an early morning shooting on Ash Street in Manchester that left one man wounded. The pair were charged with simple assault and released on a $1,250 cash bail.

In 2019, Middaugh, who was living in Nashua at the time, was arrested on felony arson charges for setting fire to a bus owned by a local homeless shelter where he was living. One person was injured as a result and Middaugh was subsequently charged with simple assault and two counts of resisting arrest.

jcosta@unionleader.com