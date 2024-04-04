Contractor electrocuted at West Side pumping station, officials say

A contractor died of an apparent electrocution Thursday morning while working at a North Lawndale water pumping station, according to authorities.

Chicago police said the 63-year-old man was working in the 3500 block of West Fillmore Street around 9 a.m. when he was hurt.

Fire Department spokesperson Larry Langford confirmed the contractor had been electrocuted at the 125-year-old Central Park Pumping Station.

The man, whose identity was withheld, was pronounced dead at the scene, Langford said. Authorities didn’t say how the fatal shock occurred, but police were conducting a death investigation pending an autopsy scheduled for Friday.

Compliance officers with the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration responded to the scene but hadn’t opened a formal investigation as of Thursday afternoon, according to a U.S. Department of Labor representative.