Contractor Who Died After Walking into Propeller Lost 'Situational Awareness,' Air Force Says

Stephanie R. Cosme, a 32-year-old test engineer, “inadvertently” walked into the propeller of a parked aircraft in California and later died

Stephanie R. Cosme, a civilian contractor, was performing a test at California’s Gray Butte Airfield when she was struck by a parked aircraft’s propeller, according to the Air Force

An accident investigation board cited “lack of communication” and “rushed tests” as additional factors in the mishap

“Throughout her life, Stephanie touched the hearts of everyone she encountered,” per her obituary

A civilian contractor lost “situational awareness” when she was fatally struck by an aircraft’s propeller last year in California, according to the Air Force.

Stephanie R. Cosme, 32, a test engineer, was critically injured after she “inadvertently” walked into the propeller of a parked MQ-9A at Gray Butte Airfield while doing a ground developmental test on Sept. 7, 2023, the Air Force said in an accident report released on Friday, April 5. She died shortly after she was being transported to Antelope Valley Hospital in Lancaster.

Cosme was an employee of Sumaria Systems, LLC, which provided test support services for the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Detachment 3, the service branch added.

The report cited two causes for the mishap: Cosme “was incorrectly instructed, or trained on, how to take the telemetry readings from the loaded weapons on the MQ-9A aircraft while engines were running,” and additionally, she “lost situational awareness taking telemetry readings.”

According to the report, Cosme was looking down at her testing device the whole time. A crew chief and others tried to get her attention by shouting and waving their arms.

"Without looking up to determine her position relative to the aircraft, [Cosme] proceeded to walk directly into the propeller of the [aircraft] sustaining fatal injuries," said the report.

The agency's report also pointed out “a clear lack of communication among the test team and ground support personnel” as well as the “rushed tests” conducted on Sept. 7 due to prior delays and cancellations as factors leading to the incident.

The Air Force said in its release that at the time of the incident, Sumaria Systems was doing test support “to evaluate electromagnetic interference/electromagnetic compatibility testing with a new release of MQ-9A software on payloads and other aircraft system.”

According to her obituary, Cosme was born in Fontana, California, and grew up in Palmdale. She is survived by her parents, her brother and sister, and her fiancé and stepdaughter.

“Throughout her life, Stephanie touched the hearts of everyone she encountered with her warmth, kindness, and unwavering love,” the obituary said “She had an innate ability to make those around her feel special and valued. Her capacity to love and care others knew no bounds. Her gentle spirit and radiant smile brought comfort and joy to all who had the privilege of knowing her.”

“The loss of Stephanie leaves an irreplaceable void in our lives, but her spirit will live on in the hearts of all who were fortunate enough to know her,” the tribute continued.



