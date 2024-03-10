Contractor allegedly exploits the elderly and then takes off

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A licensed contractor in Oklahoma faces a charge of exploiting the elderly this week after getting paid over $14,000 and never doing the work.

“I had the receipt from the check, I had the contract, I checked his license, I even looked up reviews of his construction company and it all checked out,” said Kevin Hillhouse.

Hillhouse said he knew Paris Bilbro because he lived in his neighborhood for a while, and never thought this would happen.

“He came out and did a real good job of my neighbor’s house next door. He got the work knocked out in a pretty good time. He asked me if I wanted mine done and I said I would after hail season was over,” said Hillhouse.

In October, Hillhouse found a leak in his roof. He said that he needed work done to the roof, his gutters, and his garage.

“He came out and put a patch on my roof. I called my insurance company, and they came out and looked at it. It was all good. So I got a check from the bank and about three days later I met up with him and filled it out to his company AMG Construction,” said Hillhouse.

In October, a check was written for $14,000. Hillhouse said he got the receipt and even filled out a contract that promised work done.

“I had the receipt in my hand and he had a great review on the Better Business Bureau. I don’t know what else I could have done,” said Hillhouse.

According to the state’s website, Paris Bilbro owns and operates AMG Construction Group, which is a licensed business. Bilbro is a licensed contractor, his license lasts until June 29, 2024.

“A couple weeks later I asked him when we could get something going on it and he didn’t respond,” said Hillhouse. “I finally got a hold of him after I threatened that I was going to file charges on him.”

That’s when Bilbro responded telling Hillhouse that he’s going through financial troubles.

“I told him that I would give it to the middle of January,” said Hillhouse. “Middle of January came and he wouldn’t contact me at all and let me know he was even still around.”

Now on the BBB website, there is a one-star rating with several reviews and complaints.

One of the reviews written on December 13 states:

“This man took over $22000.00 from my 80+ year old inlaws. He has not performed work already paid for and has also not paid for the materials he purchased on credit therefore a $9555.00 Lien has been placed on their property.” Jean H., Better Business Bureau review of AMG Construction Group

Another complaint/review written on January 4 states:

“***** who I am now finding out owns the *** Construction took all of my insurance money, told me she was going to fix my roof, gutters, under soffits wood, and fix my hail damaged ********** that was completed was the roof and gutters and I have tried numerous times to reaching or anyone from the company even the salesman **** who actually answered but advised me that he had quit because of his problems with ***** also. On top of all of this ***** showed up to my home weeks before the roof was started and left numerous roofing shingles and other roofing parts in my front and backyard he never came to get. Don’t use him he is a smooth talker but trust me he is full of it. I have reported him to my insurance and so far it’s been a month and they have not replied so I assume I am out the money.”

Hillhouse called the Oklahoma City Police and filed a complaint. Bilbro now has a felony charge of elderly exploitation with an arrest warrant that was ordered on March 6.

KFOR called the phone number on the contractor’s registered license with the state but it forwarded us to a different number completely. The woman on the line told KFOR that she has had the number for almost 20 years and deals with many calls from people saying they were frauded by AMG Construction Group.

KFOR then went to two business addresses listed with the state but they turned out to be P.O. Box addresses. Finally, KFOR went to the address that was on file with the court where Bilbro might be.

The woman who answered told KFOR that Bilbro didn’t “live here anymore” and slammed the door.

“I still have so much to fix and have to pay much more to get it done,” said Hillhouse. “I don’t want to say here what I think ought to happen to him. But he needs to be held accountable, putting people out isn’t right.”

If you or someone you know has been frauded by a Paris Bilbro you are encouraged to call the police and make a complaint with the Oklahoma Construction Industries Board.

The board states on its website that you may email information to the Construction Industries Board at roofingcomplaints@cib.ok.gov or call the CIB at (405) 521-6538.

