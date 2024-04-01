Contractor accused of stealing client’s safe filled with cash and gold

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis contractor is accused of breaking into a client’s home and stealing a safe containing tens of thousands of dollars in cash and gold.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s probable cause statement, the break-in occurred on Feb. 16, 2024, in the 2700 block of Rutger Street, located in the Gate District neighborhood.

Police spoke with the homeowner and found that a garage side door had been forcibly damaged. They reviewed a neighbor’s surveillance footage. They saw several individuals remove the safe from the home and load it onto a U-Haul truck.

Police claim the footage contained audio in which one of the burglars used their cohort’s name, Treavon Taylor. The victim recognized Taylor, a contractor who had done work for him.

The security video showed the men unload and then load a door from the U-Haul vehicle in a nearby alley.

Investigators traced the door to a local hardware store and reviewed store security video. They claim Taylor purchased that door from the store and that the video shows him loading the door into the U-Haul.

Taylor later admitted to purchasing the door.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged Taylor, 48, with second-degree burglary and stealing – $25,000 or more. He was initially jailed without bond, which a judge amended to $100,000. Taylor is due in court later this week for a bond hearing.

