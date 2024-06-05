New contract keeps Columbus firefighters among highest paid in Ohio

Engine 16 sits outside the new Columbus Fire Station 16 on Oakland Park Avenue in Columbus on the station's first day of service calls on January 20, 2021.

Columbus firefighters will receive an 18.5% pay increase between now and October 2025, but what will that mean in actual paychecks?

According to five-year pay step scales under the deal with the International Association of Fire Fighters Columbus Local 67, first-year firefighters would see their annual base pay rise from just over $59,041 to $69,976 at the end of October 2025.

Details of a three-year contract deal were provided by Mayor Andrew Ginther's office late Tuesday afternoon, the day after City Council tacitly approved the wage recommendation by not challenging a state fact finder's decision.

Newly hired firefighters receive a step pay raise each year until the start of their fifth year, when they reach the top of the pay scale. Firefighters currently at top scale would see their pay go from $94,638 to $112,164 annually by the final year of the contract.

Lieutenants would go from $111,673 to $132,354 annually per year, and captains from $131,774 to $156,177 per year by fall of 2025. Those promoted mid-year would receive slightly less, the contract says.

A battalion chief would go from $155,494 to $184,289 annually by the final year, and a deputy chief from $180,373 to $213,776 per year.

According to the state-appointed fact finder's report, the union was seeking at total three-year raise of 21.3% while the city was countering with a 9.3% offer.

"Columbus is in an enviable position," wrote the fact finder, Daniel G. Zeiser, of Cleveland, who was appointed by the State Employment Relations Board. "It is a vibrant, growing city that is in excellent financial condition."

The union argued that "due to inflation, the current wages for (its) members have fallen significantly below the CPI (Consumer Price Index)," Zeiser wrote. "Firefighters find it difficult to afford housing in Columbus. The wage increases sought do not catch them up to the CPI, but bring them closer."

The union also pointed to "internal parity" with the police contract, contending that officers' wages are"14% higher on average than the wages for 40-hour employees and 36% higher on average than platoon employees" of the Division of Fire. The Fraternal Order of Police Capital City Lodge No. 9, which represents Columbus police, in April secured a 16% raise over three years.

The city countered that its firefighters were among the highest paid in Ohio.

"Even with no increase during this contract, they would trail only Westerville and Norwich Township," the fact finder said. "They are paid substantially more than the other large and medium-size cities in Ohio."

Including pay differentials for being a paramedic or working on a transport vehicle, "a Columbus firefighter can earn almost $20,000 more than a Cincinnati firefighter," the city argued. The figures do not include overtime pay where applicable.

SERB’s 2023 Wage Settlement Report shows average increases in other negotiations were much lower than the city's recommendation: 3.66% in 2023, and 3.33% for 2024 and 2025.

In the end, Zeiser agreed more with with the union.

"There is no dispute that the employer can pay increases," Zeiser wrote. "... Simply put, if not now, then when would Local 67 be entitled to such increases"?

