Contract details & an uncertain GOP Senate: What we know about new KY ed commissioner

Kentucky’s new education commissioner Robbie Fletcher has signed a four-year contract with an annual salary of $265,000.

But the leading Republicans in the Senate, which must confirm his hiring for him to remain as commissioner, haven’t been clear on whether they’ll let him stick around.

In fact, one said Friday he’s currently a “no” on Fletcher.

Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown, said that more “due diligence” is needed on Fletcher to gain his approval.

“From what I know so far, I’m probably going to be a no vote if his confirmation resolution comes to the floor,” Thayer said. “But it’s still preliminary; my mind could be changed.”

Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, struck a more noncommittal tone. He said he had “no expectations to confirm or not confirm.”

Stivers mentioned that he’s known Fletcher, a fellow Eastern Kentuckian, “for several years.” Right now, he said “the chalkboard is blank,” and is not closing off any possibility for handling the confirmation process.

“This is an important position, and we’ve been trying to give it the respect and thorough investigation it deserves,” Stivers said. “Then later on in this session — which could be up to (April) 15th, we don’t have to be in any rush — we would determine about confirming or not confirming the individual that has been picked through this process.”

Under a new state law, the Kentucky Senate must confirm Fletcher’s nomination.

The commissioner of education is the chief state school officer who oversees daily operations of the Kentucky Department of Education and acts as superintendent of the Kentucky School for the Blind, the Kentucky School for the Deaf and the 50 area technology centers.

Earlier this session, Stivers mentioned the possibility of passing a resolution suspending the confirmation rules to allow the board’s pick to remain on board until next year’s session without being confirmed this session. He didn’t rule that out Friday.

If the Senate refuses to confirm Fletcher without such a workaround, the position would be vacated when the Senate adjourns April 15.

Next week is expected to be the busiest of the legislative session, with the deadline for the GOP-controlled Senate and House to pass legislation in time to override the governor’s potential veto coming on Thursday.

It’s possible the Senate Education Committee could call a special meeting afterward, during the veto break, when it’s less occupied with other items like the state budget bills.

“I look forward to the opportunity of earning Sen. Thayer’s trust,” Fletcher, Lawrence County Schools superintendent, said in a statement shared with the Herald-Leader.

When Fletcher’s hiring was first announced Thursday, Senate GOP Whip Mike Wilson, R-Bowling Green, had only nice things to say. Wilson was the sponsor of the bill last year, amid Republican complaints about former commissioner Jason Glass, that made the commissioner of education subject to Senate confirmation.

“Robbie Fletcher is from right here in Kentucky and is very familiar with the needs of students across the commonwealth. I and the rest of the legislature hope to meet him soon and, if confirmed, to work with him and the rest of the KDE on improving Kentucky’s educational achievements to secure a vibrant and working Kentucky future,” Wilson wrote.

Thayer mentioned that an “exhaustive review” of Fletcher’s political contributions was needed.

However, Fletcher’s political donation history is scant, according to state and federal records. His only contribution on record at the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance is one $250 donation to Ray Jones, the former Democratic senate leader who’s now Pike County Judge-Executive.

He has no record of federal contributions in the past 15 years according to the Federal Elections Commission.

For Fletcher to be confirmed, a resolution supporting him would need to make it through a Senate committee, then called for a Senate floor vote — processes generally controlled by such Senate GOP leaders as Stivers, Thayer and Wilson — and approved by a majority of the Senate.

Kentucky Department of Education officials did not immediately respond to the senators’ comments.

Fletcher’s pay

Fletcher’s salary, $5,000 higher than the 2020 starting salary of Jason Glass who resigned last year, will be tied to Fletcher’s annual evaluation.

It can be increased, according to the contract obtained by the Herald-Leader under the Kentucky Open Records Act.

Fletcher entered into the contract with the Kentucky Board of Education Thursday. It runs from July 1 to June 30, 2028.

It says he’ll receive reasonable vacation and other benefits. His expenses will be reviewed by the state board, and he can either receive an automobile allowance of $500 per month or use a state motor pool fleet vehicle.

He will receive relocation expenses of up to $3,000.