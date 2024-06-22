Continuing heat wave threatens to spoil weekend plans for North Jersey

The summer of 2024 is wasting no time turning up the heat to levels that are altering weekend plans for many North Jersey residents.

With a forecast of temperatures in the low 90s and heat indexes cracking triple digits on Saturday, the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory in the area that continues through 8 p.m. Sunday.

"Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses," the advisory reads.

Air quality alert in NJ

The NWS also issued a Code Orange air quality alert that remains in effect until noon Sunday. Code Orange alerts warn of concentrations of air pollution that can be potentially unhealthy for sensitive groups, including children the elderly and people with asthma, heart disease or lung disease.

"The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors," the alert states.

More information about air quality, including a heat vulnerability assessment checklist is available on the state Department of Environmental Protection website.

Cooling centers open, outdoor venues adjust

Many towns throughout North Jersey have opened cooling centers for residents who do not have access to air conditioning. Hanover opened its cooling center yesterday after a power outage in the area of Reynolds Avenue.

Morristown opened its cooling station on Wednesday at the town Senior Center, 200 South St.

A large audience gathers for the 2019 Giralda Music and Arts Festival in Madison. The 2020 festival has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

One popular outdoor event - the annual Giralda Music and Arts Festival featuring the New Jersey Symphony in Madison, has been moved indoors to the Liquid Church in Parsippany "for the safety of our audience members, musicians, artists, volunteers, and staff."

Doors open at the spacious facility at 299 Webro Road Saturday at 3 p.m. The festival begins at 4 p.m. with a pre-show performance by Lynette Sheard with the John Lee Quartet. The Symphony starts at 6 p.m.

Tailgating is a traditional part of the festival and patrons are encouraged to bring their picnic spreads, but are advised the church is an alcohol-free facility. Food trucks also will be on site.

North Jersey residents are also advised of "abnormally dry conditions" and a possible drought watch in the near future with little precipitation in forecasts for the coming week. There's a slight chance of rain for late Saturday afternoon, but otherwise, no rain is predicted in the region until possible thunderstorms on Wednesday.

How to beat the heat

If you can't get to the Jersey Shore or your favorite watering hole, the NWS offers the following suggestions to keep cool:

Stay out of the sun

Stay in an air-conditioned rooms

Drink plenty of fluids

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Check up on relatives and neighbors.

This article originally appeared on Morristown Daily Record: Heat advisory continues in North Jersey for weekend