Work continues on St. Theodosius dome in Tremont; services still set for Sunday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Engineers continue to monitor the stability of the historic St. Theodosius Orthodox Cathedral in the Tremont neighborhood following a devastating fire that took place Tuesday.

Crews were back on the scene Saturday afternoon, high up on cranes and lifts. They removed the large cross that tops the central dome (as seen in the video player above).

Due to safety concerns, and that the dome appears to be leaning, officials are keeping a close eye on the dome and are prepared to dismantle it carefully if necessary. Workers stopped about 1 p.m. Saturday and plan to start back up Monday.

For those traveling in the area, a portion of West 7th Street around the church is closed at least through Sunday, so plan accordingly.

Despite the major setback, the church is still gathering at 9 a.m for Sunday services at the St Theodosius Cemetery on Biddulph Road in Brooklyn.

The fire was ruled accidental. Find out more about fire restoration efforts right here.

