Continued I-70 work leads to lane closures in Zanesville

ZANESVILLE − The Ohio Department of Transportation is continuing with full-depth replacement of Interstate 70 through Zanesville from U.S. 40 to Ohio 93.

Motorists can expect lane closures, as needed, leading to delays this coming week on Underwood Street, Newark Road and Licking Road. Drivers should plan alternate routes if possible.

