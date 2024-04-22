Work to continue on new traffic signal this week in Washington Township

Drivers may experience some delays this week in Washington Township.

The Ohio Department of Transportation will continue work on finishing the new traffic signal at the intersection of State Route 48 and Nutt Road/Hibberd Drive.

Washington Township posted on its social media page that the work will occur between 9 a.m.-3 p.m. every day, weather permitting, and it’s anticipated to last all week.

They will activate the new signal today and remove the existing one.

ODOT crews will be out flagging and there will be temporary road closures, as needed, for the removal of equipment, the Township said.

The closures are expected to last less than 15 minutes.