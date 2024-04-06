'Continue that legacy': Indiana Sen. Jean Breaux memorialized at statehouse

INDIANAPOLIS - Gospel music filled the Statehouse Rotunda, then Indiana Sen. Andrea Hunley had a message.

Hunley, other officials from across Indiana and family members gathered to memorialize Indiana Sen. Jean Breaux during a lying-in-state ceremony Friday evening.

“I gave the benediction today reminding us all of the charge we have to carry on with Sen. Breaux’s work,” Hunley said. “She was a fierce champion for women's rights and infant-maternal health care. I hope we can really champion and continue that legacy she is leaving.”

Breaux, who represented portions of northeast Indianapolis, died in March. She was 65.

Former State Senator Billie Breaux receives condolences during the Lying in State of her daughter, Indiana State Senator Jean Breaux, Friday, April 5, 2024 at the Indiana Statehouse. The senator died in March of 2024.

She was first elected to the Indiana State Senate in 2006 and served as the assistant Democratic Leader for Senate Democrats from 2012 to 2020. She is the daughter of former state Sen. Billie Breaux, whom she succeeded in office.

Following her death on March 20, Statehouse members from both parties released statements remembering Breaux as a great colleague and recognizing her commitment to the Hoosiers in her district.

“I have known her as a powerhouse and as someone who champions those who are underserved,” Hunley said. “She was someone not just for Black little girls to look up to, but for all women to look up to.”

Breaux was recognized for bipartisanship and cooperation, including this year when she received the Civility Award from the Association of Retired Members of the Indiana General Assembly.

Previous coverage: Democratic Sen. Jean Breaux, who represented northeast Indy in the Statehouse, dies

Much of Breaux’s authored legislation revolved around health, women’s rights and equity.

She co-authored a 2021 law that increased mental health services for prison inmates. In 2019, her bill authorizing Medicaid claims for doula service was signed into law as well.

The Reverend Dr. Winterbourne Harrison-Jones of the Witherspoon Presbyterian Church sits in front during the Lying in State and Celebration of Life of Indiana State Senator Jean Breaux, Friday, April 5, 2024 at the Indiana Statehouse. The senator died in March of 2024.

Breaux was also a vocal opponent of Indiana’s near-total abortion ban in 2022.

Aleesia Johnson, superintendent of Indianapolis Public Schools, said Breaux was a big supporter of the school district, Indianapolis students and herself.

"She is remembered as an advocate for those that often didn't have a voice,” Johnson said. “She was approachable, accessible and made everyone feel like they mattered. She had such a kind, kind spirit. I hope what she stood for and what she fought for is remembered."

A celebration of life will be held for Breaux on Saturday at Mount Carmel Baptist Church in Indianapolis. The viewing starts at 9 a.m. followed by a service at 11 a.m.

