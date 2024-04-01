Contest opens to name Hillman's new beer in honor of Tryon International Equestrian Center

Tryon International Equestrian Center and Hillman Beer have teamed up, with Hillman crafting a new beer to honor the center, and now comes the next part: naming the beer.

To do this, TIEC and Hillman are promoting a contest where they ask consumers to name the beer. According to a news release, the contest runs through April 5, with the winner being announced April 10 on Hillman Beer's social media pages. The winning entry will receive a $100 gift card from Tryon International, a $100 gift card from Hillman Beer, and also merchandise from both businesses.

The contest can be found at this link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd44GaPH2KnsHrtBD4WubmLfRk69VSApsiYcWVC5E8XyZWFkw/viewform.

“We are so excited about this opportunity to partner with Hillman Beer, a local, North Carolina brewery that shares a passion for serving the communities of WNC," said Lynn Penny, Tryon's director of business development. "We are thrilled to offer a special and unique beer made exclusively for our mutual guests, and we can’t wait to announce the name just in time for the Steeplechase."

Hillman Beer, which has locations in Asheville, Old Fort and Morganton, is one of TIEC's sponsors. Christina Redman, Hillman's branding and marketing manager, said the collaboration for the new beer began with Johanna Quinn, who is Hillman's wholesale manager.

"She has attended various events at Tryon International and always had such great experiences there. While there she said she couldn't help but think, 'It would be great to enjoy a Hillman Beer at these events.' She reached out to their team and found mutual excitement about the partnership — it seemed like it was meant to be."

Redman said the new beer is similar to a golden or blonde ale.

"So, we are putting our own spin on it and calling it an Appalachian Ale, representing the regions of both Tryon and Hillman Beer. It has been dry hopped with Mosaic and El Dorado hops, giving it tropical fruit aromatics. It'll be light, refreshing, and fruity ... perfect for sipping on at the Steeplechase," she said.

Redman said it will be tapped that same day at our Old Fort location and will be available throughout the summer as supplies allow.

"We foresee this beer becoming a fan favorite and will keep it in our seasonal rotation," she said. "We're excited to create unforgettable experiences for the Western North Carolina community and cannot wait to see what the future holds for Tryon and Hillman Beer."

