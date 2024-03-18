Contentious court hearing held in Delphi murders case

TechCrunch

Lordstown Motors has emerged from bankruptcy with a new name and a nearly singular focus: continuing its lawsuit against iPhone-maker Foxconn for allegedly "destroying the business of an American startup." The company announced in a late Thursday regulatory filing that it has put into effect a Chapter 11 restructuring plan that was recently approved by the Delaware Bankruptcy court. A decade ago, both Fisker Automotive and Coda sold themselves off to other buyers in their Chapter 11 restructurings.