Contender for Bradley's Senate seat jumps in

May 3—CONCORD — A nine-term House Republican legislator quickly emerged as a leading contender for the District 3 state Senate seat that Senate President Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, will retire from at year's end.

Mark McConkey, 69, of Freedom, is chairman of the House Public Works and Highways Committee, which is the first stop every two years for proposed changes to the state's multibillion-dollar transportation plan.

McConkey announced plans to run hours after Bradley declared that he would not seek reelection.

"Senator Bradley's retirement announcement is a bittersweet moment for all of us. Jeb is an absolute legend in the New Hampshire State House and he is someone who I have always tried to model my legislative career after," McConkey said.

"He stood by his principles, while standing up for those he represented. These are the traits that I believe made him a great public servant, and the traits that I will continue to bring to the Senate."

There are 23 towns and many unincorporated places in the district Bradley represents in the Mount Washington Valley and the Lakes Region.

McConkey, who owns a construction company, serves in a House district with eight towns, six of which are in Bradley's Senate district, including Moultonborough, Madison and Effingham, as well as McConkey's hometown.

Bradley has won election there eight times, usually with relative ease, though according to some redistricting analysis, it's a competitive district that leans Republican.

Democratic leaders will make the race more of a priority now that there is a vacancy.

Reviewing the possibilities

Six-term Rep. Glenn Cordelli, R-Tuftonboro, is a leading advocate for taxpayer-funded education grants and conservative causes as vice chairman of the House Education Committee. Rep. Katy Peternel, R-Wolfeboro, is in her first term but has emerged as an outspoken member of the same panel.

Other legislators representing towns in Bradley's district include Reps. Michael Granger of Milton Mills and Jonathan Smith of Ossipee.

Democratic leaders will be watching to see whether former Rep. William Marsh of Brookfield is interested in trying again for this seat.

The retired physician, who changed parties during the COVID-19 pandemic, ran against Bradley as the Democratic nominee in 2022.

Other well-respected House Democrats who serve in Bradley's district include Reps. Tom Buco of Conway, Anita Burroughs of Bartlett and Jerry Stringham of Lincoln. There's also former Rep. Jerry Knirk of Freedom. A retired surgeon, Knirk lost his seat in 2022 but has returned to testify in Concord on health-related matters.

