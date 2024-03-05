Contaminated Superfund site in Miami County to be cleaned by EPA

One of the most toxic sites in the country is in Miami County and now the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will be starting to clean up there.

The EPA recently announced a third and final wave of more than $1 billion for cleanup projects for Superfund sites across the country, including one in Troy. As the News Center 7 I-Team reported last month, the EPA classifies a Superfund site as a site that’s been assessed for possible risks to human health and the environment surrounding the site.

In Troy, the Superfund site is located over a 20-square block area that sits southeast of Water and Walnut Streets on the banks of the Great Miami River.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: I-TEAM: ‘Some of the most contaminated;’ What you need to know about Miami Valley Superfund sites

The U.S. EPA said that at the Troy site, mostly common industrial chemicals have contaminated groundwater, soil, and indoor air in some homes and businesses.

The EPA said the cleanup work will include digging up contaminated soil at the East Water Street source area on the US EPA Superfund site. Then crews will haul it off-site for disposal.

The EPA said this will “prevent migration of contamination to potential drinking water sources.”

This is the first work that will be done in the area for the site. The EPA has installed vapor abatement systems in 16 homes and an elementary school to address indoor health risks.

The site is near Holden Lingrell’s business, Complete Detail Cleaning and Restoration. He’s owned the building since 2016.

>> Man accused of hitting his daughter with truck before police crash, shooting facing new charges

“(I) did not realize that there was a Superfund site when I bought this property,” Lingrell said.

Still, Lingrell said he’s done his research on the site since moving in and is now happy to hear cleanup is starting.

“It’s awesome to hear that there’s going to be some remediation done on, trying to prevent hazardous materials from being in the soil,” he said.