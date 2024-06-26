Contaminant identified, but not disclosed, in Johnsonville recall this spring

The recalled Johnsonville product is a 12-oz. package of Polish Kielbasa turkey sausage, with best buy dates of either 5/17/2024 or 5/18/2024.

SHEBOYGAN FALLS – The material source that caused a recall of thousands of pounds of Johnsonville sausage products in the spring was identified.

Johnsonville's acquired Salm Partners received two consumer complaints of black rubber material found in the Polish Kielbasa turkey sausage products, resulting in the recall of about 35,430 pounds of product. Possibly affected distribution centers spanned Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Iowa, Kansas, North Carolina, Idaho, California, Oregon and Washington.

5,430 pounds of product was recovered, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

The product came out of a Salm Partners facility, which said in a statement to the Sheboygan Press it “took measures to prevent it from happening ever again.”

Salm Partners did not immediately respond to the Sheboygan Press' question about what it identified as the source of the black rubber material.

Johnsonville said at the time of the recall there was a “small chance of any adverse health hazard” from the material.

There weren’t any more reported consumer complaints since March, the company said. The USDA ended the recall last month.

