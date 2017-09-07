South Florida consumers complain of high Chevron fuel prices: AG

(Reuters) - Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi said on Thursday her office had received 45 complaints of inflated prices at Chevron Corp gasoline stations in the south of the state where consumers are bracing for Hurricane Irma.

Expressing concern the company may be price gouging, Bondi said: "You cannot inflate prices during a time of a hurricane for essential commodities - food, water, fuel, etcetera."

"So Chevron, if you're watching me right now, you need to call us and tell us why your prices are inflated in South Florida, because in Tallahassee they're not, in Tampa they're not, in South Florida they're high and there's no excuse for that," Bondi told Fox News channel.

Chevron has said several times this week it has no tolerance for price gouging at its gasoline stations, some of which are independently owned. The company repeated that on Thursday, saying consumers should report price gouging to Bondi's office.

"Our fuel supply agreements with independently owned Chevron and Texaco stations in the state and elsewhere require them to comply with all laws," spokesman Braden Reddall said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder in Houston and Tim Ahmann in Washington; Editing by David Gregorio and James Dalgleish)