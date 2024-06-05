Consumer Alert: Attorney General warns Floridians about odometer fraud while car shopping

On Tuesday, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody issued a consumer alert about odometer fraud.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reported that more than 450,000 vehicles are sold each year with false odometer readings. This costs American car buyers more than $1 billion annually.

“Odometer fraud preys on unsuspecting consumers, eroding trust and leaving financial and safety risks in its wake,” Attorney General Moody said. “It is crucial for Floridians to remain cautious and informed when making vehicle purchases to avoid falling victim to this crime.”

Action News Jax investigated rolled-back odometers and found it was cheaper and easier to do than ever before.

With cases rising, Attorney General Moody offered these tips when shopping for a used vehicle:

Request Vehicle History Reports: Obtain comprehensive vehicle history reports from reputable sources to verify mileage readings and uncover any discrepancies or inconsistencies in the vehicle’s records.

Inspect the Vehicle Thoroughly: Conduct a thorough physical inspection of the vehicle, including its interior, exterior, and under the hood, to identify signs of wear and tear that may contradict the purported mileage.

Consult Trusted Professionals: Seek assistance from qualified mechanics or automotive experts to assess the condition of the vehicle and detect any indications of odometer tampering or fraudulent activity.

Exercise Caution: Be cautious of deals that seem too good to be true, as it may be a fraudulent scheme.

Report odometer fraud to local law enforcement. It can also be reported by calling the NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236.

