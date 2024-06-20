Consultant to Marion schools: Your procurement process is fine, but consider these changes.

A consultant has found that Marion County Public Schools' procurement procedures for construction and construction-related services are in keeping with state law and the district's own rules, and also are consistent with practices followed elsewhere in Florida.

However, the consultant did recommend that the district consider some related changes.

Most notably, the consultant questioned the wisdom of having a Marion County School Board member sit on the procurement selection committee. That practice should be abolished or the board member should be relegated to a nonvoting role.

The consultant reserved his harshest words for Ausley Construction, which recently complained about the district's handling of a construction management contract for the new high school being built near Marion Oaks. Despite its experience in the field and its knowledge of the rules, Ausley still violated the "cone of silence" by improperly reaching out to discuss the award process while it was ongoing, the consultant found.

The consultant recommends that the school district establish a "debarment procedure" that allows the district to disqualify from consideration any firm that has violated district rules.

Avoiding the appearance of impropriety

At the school board's request, outside attorney Brian Williams reviewed the board's procurement procedures concerning construction and construction-related services. This is part of an ongoing controversy concerning the handling of the contract for the new high school. That contract process remains on hold.

Williams' report, made public late Tuesday, notes that the school board in July 2023 agreed that a board member should sit on the facilities procurement selection committee. The consultant says this is not done elsewhere in Florida, and in fact is actively discouraged in many school districts.

If the practice continues, the consultant says, the district's documentation should be updated to reflect board member participation and the board member should not have a vote on the committee's work.

The biggest issue is avoiding the appearance of impropriety.

Under state law, the consultant notes, “no public employee or board member may solicit or accept a gift from anyone of any value based upon any understanding that such was given to influence the judgment or action of the recipient.”

State law also says: “No public employee or board member, nor their spouse or minor child, may solicit or accept a gift from anyone of any value when the person knows or, with the exercise of reasonable care, should know that the gift is given to influence an action."

"Given the fact that vendors in the state of Florida often donate to the political campaigns of elected officials or present these officials with gifts throughout their elected terms, it can be suggested that these facts alone present the appearance of impropriety when it comes to the public procurement process, and School Board members would be wise to avoid these types of scenarios," the consultant's report says.

"In addition, because School Board members ultimately vote to approve the procurement recommendations of the superintendent, another potential conflict could arise should a School Board member who participated in the selection process attempt to vote on their own recommendation to the superintendent, which could result in that School Board member’s vote being challenged," the report says.

In the Marion Oaks high school case, school board member Sarah James served on the committee. An outside investigator found that James exercised "an inappropriate influence to the process" when she berated school Superintendent Diane Gullett about the contract awarding process.

Ausley Construction

According to the consultant, the school district followed state law and its own policy when it advertised for a construction management firm for the new high school project. Likewise, the selection criteria and selection process were proper.

Ausley Construction has complained about the selection criteria, specifically the part that provides an advantage to qualified firms that have a lower volume of work with the district. Ausley says this puts firms like itself at a disadvantage simply because they have worked on many past school projects.

But the consultant says any objection must, by law, have been raised within 72 hours of the publication of the solicitation. That did not happen in this case.

As for the merits of Ausley's argument that it faced an undue and unfair burden: "Ausley’s self-serving interpretation of how to apply that scoring criteria is even more shocking as the statute makes clear that the objective is to cause an equitable distribution of contracts amongst qualified firms," the consultant says.

"That result is unlikely to occur if the same qualified firms receive projects repeatedly in lieu of other highly qualified firms who are ready, willing, and able to perform the work. Utilization of 'volume of work' as a scoring criterion ensures that MCPS (the school district) is following CCNA (part of state law), while simultaneously increasing the number of qualified firms that will actively pursue MCPS projects."

Ausley officials raised their concerns, in email and phone calls, after the committee met and the scoring of the final three candidates had been completed. Ausley officials said they were just seeking clarification and were not trying to influence the awarding process.

Still, Ausley knew or should have known that it could not contact anyone other than the school district procurement officer at that stage of the process, the consultant says.

"It is difficult to rationalize how a vendor as experienced as Ausley with local government projects would be unfamiliar with its (the Cone of Silence rule) application," the consultant writes. "This would be true, regardless of whether members of the selection committee, including the School Board member, were fully aware of the statute or board policy pertaining to the Cone of Silence."

Ausley Construction has removed itself from consideration for the Marion Oaks high school project. It says its complaints about the school district's criteria and processes, expressed in a letter sent to school board members and the superintendent, are intended to help all parties going forward.

Later in the report, the consultant writes: "It is recommended that MCPS (Marion County Public Schools) develop a comprehensive debarment procedure to address the actions of vendors who have violated federal, state, and School Board policy." It then provides a sample policy now in effect in Lee County.

Other recommendations from the consultant

The district should add language to all Request for Qualifications specifically spelling out all scoring and evaluation criteria. "The district can achieve this by simply providing a link to the evaluation forms in the electronic advertisement or make them available on its current website or vendor platform."

The district should provide more documentation and training for members of the procurement selection committee and have them attest, in writing, that they understand all the rules, especially the "cone of silence" requirement, which prohibits potential vendors from speaking to anyone other than the school district procurement officer while the review process is ongoing.

Speaking of the cone of silence: "While MCPS has an established policy regarding the Cone of Silence (Po6324), it is recommended that the district consider revising all procurement policies, including but not limited to those related to construction or construction related professional services to include specific reference to the Cone of Silence as provided for" in state law.

The district "should consider developing preferences and programming which rewards firms competing on large scale construction projects for their utilization of local subcontractors and workforce when using non-appropriated state funding. The establishment of these types of goals, whether voluntary or required, will assist in the development of local small businesses, and encourage entrepreneurial development."

"The scoring and evaluation criteria should be frequently analyzed by district staff and updated to guarantee the effectiveness of the procurement selection process. We recommend that input be sought from various stakeholders including civic and trade organizations, other local governmental agencies, vendors, and various departments within the district."

The district should create a purchasing position specifically dedicated to facilities and operational solicitations.

The district should have someone from the purchasing department facilitate the scoring and evaluation processes on all district procurement, including construction.

The district’s internal auditor should conduct the tabulation of scoring and sign off at the conclusion of qualification-based interviews with potential contract holders.

When scoring potential vendors, the district should consider throwing out the high and low scores to avoid outlier scores having an undue effect

The district should incorporate a rotational process to diversify the individuals who participate on the selection panels

This is a lengthy list. But the consultant's conclusion included this statement: "They (the recommendations) are not meant or intended to imply that the current process is deficient or in non-compliance with current law."

