Consultant to analyze suitability of city-owned land for workforce housing in Naples

Workforce housing could be built on city-owned land in Naples.

On Thursday, city council, sitting as the Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA), took an exploratory step, giving the OK for a real estate consultant to analyze the suitability of a roughly half-acre site for the much-needed housing.

The city acquired the property for $4.9 million earlier this year, with ideas, but no specific plans for it. It's located at 160-190 10th St. N., with a vacant building on it.

With council's go-ahead, CBRE will work to determine the site's development capacity for affordable housing targeted at teachers, police officers, retail workers and others who work in the city, but can't afford to live in it.

The property, which sits between U.S. 41 and Goodlette-Frank Road, near Central Avenue, is the first and only one the city has acquired through the Community Redevelopment Agency.

CBRE will look at the potential for the property under the existing zoning, the state's Live Local Act, and the city's comprehensive plan. It will also explore the possibility for a rezoning and for adding "right-of-way," which could make the site more attractive to developers by increasing the allowable density – or number of dwellings.

The consultant will come back to the CRA with its findings on Aug. 23.

If the CRA decides to move forward, the next step would be for CBRE to draft a request, or RFP, that can be used to solicit proposals from interested investors and developers.

While the current zoning allows for only 12 units per acre, there are a few ways to increase the density, which CBRE will explore as part of its analysis.

"The level of density that we allow will obviously influence the level of interest in the development community," said Councilman Ray Christman, chairman of the Community Redevelopment Agency.

He suggested speeding up the solicitation process, by having CBRE come back with the site analysis and a proposed RFP that's "ready for distribution," in the name of efficiency. He didn't find enough support for the idea, however, with others on the board expressing reservations about moving too fast.

Several council members voiced concerns the extra dollars spent on the development of the RFP could be a waste of money, if the board should decide not to proceed after the site analysis is presented.

While CBRE's analysis will cost $3,500, developing the RFP would have added another $24,000 to the consultant's bill.

Council agreed if the project moves head, it should be aimed at workers making 60% to 120% of the area median income. With the average household income at roughly $100,000, that would mean those making anywhere from $60,000 to $120,000 would be eligible for the housing.

Mayor Theresa Heitmann emphasized the importance of making sure the project, if built, meets the need.

She asked how the Live Local Act might apply to the project. Under the state law, a qualifying affordable housing project can automatically get the allowed height of commercial or residential development within one mile, or three stories, whichever is greater.

Since the land is owned by the city, however, the city could decide what to allow.

"We, as owners of the land, can put controls in place," explained Jay Boodheshwar, the city manager.

He added: "You all get to define what you are willing to tolerate, in terms of density."

At the end of the meeting, Christman said there's more interest from developers in building workforce housing in the community redevelopment area of late, with the city putting a greater focus on it. He said more information would be shared at the next CRA meeting in August.

The community redevelopment area is bounded by Seventh Avenue North, the Gordon River, Sixth Avenue South and Third Street South.

Every year, the CRA receives a portion of the property taxes generated in the area to fund capital projects and improvements. The amount it gets is based on the growth of property values over time.

