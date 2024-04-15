Consul General of Israel talks to FOX 5
Counsul General of Israel Anat Sultan-Dadon is stationed in Atlanta. She sat down with FOX 5 Atlanta to discuss the conflict between Iran and Israel and explain where the U.S. fits into it.
Augusta National’s famed stretch of golf holes turned into a nightmare for a trio of contenders.
Verne Lundquist ended a 40-year run at the Masters.
Boston Red Sox reliever Kenley Jansen complained about the quality of MLB's baseball after struggling in his outing versus the Los Angeles Angels.
The Masters has a record $20 million purse this year.
The 2020 Cup Series champion hadn't won since Talladega in October of 2022.
The Indiana Pacers are entering the postseason on a high note.
Top basketball prospects from the U.S. and around the world put on a show at the Nike Hoop Summit on Saturday night.