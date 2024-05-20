Construction worker struck by car Sunday in critical condition

A construction worker struck by a car south of Columbus remains in critical condition, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday when a black 2024 Nissan Pathfinder southbound on U.S. Route 23 struck the worker near the edge of the eastern side of the road, according to a news release from FCSO.

Medics took the construction worker to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, while the medics assessed the driver on scene. The driver suffered no injuries.

It is unclear if the construction worker was in the road when they were struck, according to the release. FCSO continues to investigate the crash, and as of early Monday afternoon had no updates on the accident.

What causes construction site crashes?

In 2024, 45 ODOT construction crew members, equipment or vehicles have been involved in accidents, compared to 56 accidents for all of 2023, ODOT statewide press secretary Matt Bruning said.

"We are unfortunately much higher than we were a year ago. And it's concerning because here we are just now getting into summer construction season," he said.

The major causes of construction zone crashes are vehicles following too closely, speeding and distracted drivers, Bruning said.

"When I go out to our garages and I talk to our folks, they tell me the thing they see more often than not is not people's eyeballs but the top of their head where they're looking at the phone, and we've got to get that to stop, he said.

"We've got to get that to change," Bruning added. "That is just unacceptable anywhere, much more unacceptable even in a work zone because you've got people out there putting their lives on the line and they shouldn't have to."

Ohio—along with every other state—has a "Move Over, Slow Down" law requiring motorists to shift over one lane, or slow down if shifting isn't possible, when a vehicle with flashing lights is on the side of the road.

The state also has a distracted driving law that took effect in 2023, making it illegal for motorists to use or hold a cellphone in their hands, lap or other parts of the body while driving.

"We are seeing some very positive numbers coming in now that we have the distracted driving law in Ohio and certainly seeing some things going in the right direction there, but we're still seeing too much of it," Bruning said.

