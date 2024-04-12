Construction worker killed in North County hit-and-run crash

VALLEY CENTER, Calif. (FOX 5/KUSI) — A construction flagman directing traffic was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Wednesday in the unincorporated city of Valley Center, authorities said.

The collision occurred around 7 a.m. in the 14500 block of Cool Valley Road, Officer Hunter Gerber with the California Highway Patrol said in a news release Thursday.

The construction flagman, a 37-year-old man of Fallbrook, was directing traffic on Cool Valley Road, located east of Cole Grade Road, when he was struck by a tan Toyota Corolla, according to authorities. The driver of the Toyota took off after the crash.

First responders transported the victim to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.

On Thursday, CHP confirmed the arrest of the suspected driver of the Toyota as Ruperto Jesus Lopez. He was arrested and booked into the Vista Detention Facility. Lopez faces multiple charges including felony hit and run.

Authorities have not determined if alcohol or drugs played a factor in the crash.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released the name of the construction flagman at this time.

