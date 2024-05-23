Construction worker just misses $1 billion jackpot, but still wins big Powerball prize

A Virginia construction worker won big playing Powerball, despite missing the $1 billion jackpot back in April.

Nicholas Perez’s prize was only missing a few zeros. The Burke man won $1 million after matching five of six numbers in the Powerball drawing on April 1, according to Virginia Lottery officials.

He bought the lucky ticket at a Safeway in Alexandria, officials said. It was one of six winning tickets worth $1 million tickets sold across the U.S.

The winning numbers drawn on April 1 were 19, 24, 40, 42, 56 and red Powerball 23, according to the Powerball website. The Power Play option was 2X.

Perez didn’t say how he plans to spend his winnings.

Alexandria is about a 100-mile drive northeast from downtown Richmond.

What to know about Powerball

To score a jackpot in the Powerball, a player must match all five white balls and the red Powerball.

The odds of scoring the jackpot prize are 1 in 292,201,338.

Tickets can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales times and price vary by state.

Drawings are broadcast Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:59 p.m. ET and can be streamed online.

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

