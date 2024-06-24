Construction worker doing city contract work in Naperville killed by car

A construction subcontractor doing work on a city of Naperville job at South Naperville Boulevard and Heatherfield Circle was struck and killed Monday by 74-year-old driver, Naperville police said.

The victim, identified as a 55-year-old man from Addison, was hit about 10 a.m. by a 2007 Kia Portage being driven by a woman from Mazon. Naperville police and firefighters performed CPR before he was taken to a local hospital, where he later died, a news release said.

“First and foremost, our sincere thoughts and condolences are with the family and loved ones of the individual who passed away,” City Manager Doug Krieger said in a statement. “The safety of our employees and contractors is our number one priority, and our focus now is on supporting our staff and our police department personnel as they conduct a thorough investigation into this tragedy.”

Traffic crash investigators and reconstruction specialists kept the roadway closed until about 2:30 p.m. to examine the scene, the release said. The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the police department’s Traffic Unit at 630-420-8833.