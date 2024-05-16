Construction worker dies after being struck by a vehicle in Pottawattamie County

A midmorning accident in an Interstate 80 construction zone in Pottawattamie County resulted in the death of a construction worker.

At around 9 a.m. Thursday, Clifford Miller, 41, a UPS driver from Pennsylvania, attempted to pass traffic in the eastbound lanes of I-80 in a construction zone, according to a report from the Iowa State Patrol.

The construction zone had the left lane merge into the right for maintenance to be performed.

The report says Miller hit Iowa Department of Transportation worker Matthew Dickerson, 36, of Neola, who was doing road maintenance when Miller attempted to pass a semi.

Dickerson died on the scene.

Miller also hit a DOT maintenance pickup with an asphalt trailer that was being driven by Jordan Hargens, 45, of Council Bluffs. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, he was injured but his life was saved by wearing a seatbelt.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Construction worker dies in I-80 crash in Pottawattamie County