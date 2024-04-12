Construction on wildlife crossing to close portion of 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills

At a community meeting in Agoura Hills Thursday evening about construction on the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing Bridge, city leaders and officials from Caltrans wanted to get one message across loud and clear: the 101 Freeway is closing down.

The massive wildlife crossing bridge will connect two natural landscapes that have been bisected by one of the nation’s busiest highways, stretching over 200 feet long and 165 feet wide across the roadway.

Starting Monday, April 15, Caltrans will close all lanes of the southbound 101 Freeway between Chesebro Road and Liberty Canyon Road, with the closures running Monday-Friday from midnight to 5 a.m. for at least several weeks.

A map of the area provided by Caltrans shows that travelers and commuters will be diverted onto side streets in the area during the construction.

Wildlife crossing bridge to close portion of 101 Fwy

“There could be, and we expect there to be, more traffic at 4 a.m. or 5 a.m. than there is,” Agoura Hills Public Works Director Jessica Forte said. “Just be more aware if you’re going to be out jogging or biking on Agoura Road.”

The shutdown will allow crews to lift dozens of heavy concrete beams that will form the skeleton of the crossing.

Once that work, which is expected to take about a month, is completed, Caltrans will close northbound lanes overnight in the same section. That phase of construction is expected to begin sometime after fall.

“Honestly, at the beginning, I figured I’d have some noise for two to three years and it’s a fair trade,” Sherry Ferber told KTLA’s Samantha Cortese.

A Liberty Canyon resident for 25 years, Ferber believes the inconvenience of the project is worth it.

“We’re saving an entire species locally,” she said. “It’s the number one cause of death for mountain lions, plus it’s benefitting all species in the Santa Monica Mountains.”

This undated illustration provided by the National Wildlife Federation shows a rendering of a wildlife bridge crossing over U.S. Highway 101 between two separate open space preserves on conservancy lands in the Santa Monica Mountains in Agoura Hills, Calif. Groundbreaking is set for next month on what will be the world's largest wildlife crossing, a bridge over a major Southern California highway that will provide more room to roam for mountain lions and other animals hemmed in by urban sprawl. A ceremony marking the start of construction for the span over U.S. 101 near Los Angeles will take place on Earth Day, April 22, the National Wildlife Federation announced on Thursday, March 24, 2022. (National Wildlife Federation via AP)

Once completed, the bridge will connect the Santa Susana and Santa Monica mountain ranges and will be the largest wildlife crossing of its kind in the country, providing mountain lions and other animals safe passage between the regions.

Scientists say this will minimize inbreeding among the wildlife population.

“We have the science that the mountain lions, bobcats and the coyotes come right up to the 101 and they go back,” Agoura Hills Mayor Illece Buckley Weber said. “They’re smart enough not to cross, and that’s one of the problems. We need them to cross back and forth between the Santa Monica Mountains.”

Robbery crew in Southern California used social media to snare victims

Coming in at an estimated $92 million, the crossing is one of the largest infrastructure projects underway in Southern California and is scheduled to be completed in 2025.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.