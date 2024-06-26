After a year of construction, West MLK Jr. Parkway in Des Moines is reopening this week

Des Moines' West Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway is reopening this week ― nearly six months ahead of schedule ― giving commuters a breather from driving in a construction zone for more than a year.

After being reduced to two lanes to install a sanitary sewer line, contractors and engineers are adding the final touches to the major thoroughfare, including pavement markings, lane lines and traffic signals, Des Moines city officials said in a news release.

The westbound lanes of the parkway had been closed from Southwest 16th Street to Southwest Second Street since the spring of last year as part of the Des Moines Metro Metropolitan Wastewater Reclamation Authority's three-segment Ingersoll Run Outlet Sewer Project, according to a news release from the city. The project, mandated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, is meant to eliminate the pollution caused when combined sanitary and stormwater sewers overflow during heavy rainstorms and dump untreated sewage into the Des Moines River.

The project originally was expected to be completed in December 2024, but workers were able to reopen the westbound lanes Saturday, the release said.

"Having one of the City’s major roadways fully operational after implementing critical infrastructure improvements is a significant milestone,” city engineer Steve Naber said in a statement. “The WRA and its contractor did an excellent job on this project, and it’s rewarding to show outcomes after years of historic infrastructure investments in our City.”

The WRA has already started on the final segment of the Ingersoll Run Project. Happening along the Western Gateway of downtown Des Moines, the work will largely alter the traffic flow in the western part of downtown, according to a release from the city.

A new greenspace will be added to the intersection of Fleur Drive, Grand Avenue and Locust and 18th streets, along with a multi-use trail that will serve as a connection between Ingersoll Avenue and Meredith Trail, the release says.

Community members can check the latest road and trail closures at DSM.city/Closures.

