A construction start date for downtown Kaukauna apartments is nowhere in sight

Future site of housing project in downtown Kaukauna at the intersection of Lawe Street and E. Wisconsin Avenue.

KAUKAUNA - Over two years past its original expected completion date, the development site of the $38 million downtown apartment complex is still empty with no construction start date in sight.

The Dreamville Kaukauna Apartments are expected to bring two five-story, 90-unit complexes to Lawe Street, but are indefinitely delayed as developers struggle to get funding for the project.

"We're waiting to hear back from the developer on what's going on and what their next steps are going to be," Kaukauna planning director David Kittel told The Post-Crescent. "Everything is just in a holding pattern for the moment."

Mayor Tony Penterman told The Post-Crescent in January that construction would start back up in spring, but that is no longer expected to happen.

The city council has discussed the Dreamville Kaukauna Apartments in closed session in every council meeting this year, except the meeting on Jan. 2.

Meanwhile, Texas-based developers Hope Housing Foundation's online presence has disappeared. Its website is no longer running and it hasn't posted on its Instagram since July, nor its Facebook since 2021.

Hope Housing Foundation and President Alvin Johnson did not respond to multiple emails and phone calls from The Post-Crescent to talk about the project.

Developers made big promises for the project, claiming it would be "the most environmentally friendly buildings in the state and top 1% of multi-family buildings in the country."

The two apartment projects are supported through tax increment financing that includes $2 million in city incentives.

When a municipality creates a TIF district, all of the additional property taxes generated from new development in the district — the increment — go toward reimbursing the municipality for any costs it incurs to bring about that development. The tax revenues from the increment are diverted from the school district, county and technical college for as long as the district is in place.

The proposed Dreamville Kaukauna Apartments included two five-story apartments.

Why has the apartment development stalled?

The downtown lot was originally awarded to Kenosha-based Harvest Development to build a hotel and apartment complex.

But Harvest Development slowly backed out of both projects after not being able to come up with the funds, leading the way for Hope Housing Foundation to take over and change the development to two apartment buildings.

Hope Housing Foundation is running into the same issue, city officials told The Post-Crescent, as the developer hasn't been able to secure funds to start construction — even after developers secured a $55 million bond from the Public Finance Authority last year.

According to the developer's agreement from 2022, the construction costs are estimated at around $49.5 million for both complexes.

A Facebook post from the city in August said building costs and interest rates increased the cost of the project, resulting in developers undergoing a series of value engineering edits to reduce costs.

Dreamville Kaukauna Apartments were to be built at 222 Lawe St.

Timeline of the Lawe Street development

August 2021: City officials approved a $30 million hotel and apartment complex development for the 3.1-acre lot, which previously sat vacant for 20 years.

Kaukauna committed to supporting the project with tax increment financing, which included $2.2 million in incentives and $1.6 million in city-backed loans for Kenosha-based Harvest Development.

Under the original developer's agreements, the hotel was expected to be completed by the start of the 2022 Green Bay Packers season and finish the apartment development by August 2022.

Construction on the hotel was expected to start in fall 2021.

December 2021: Former city planning director Joe Stephenson told The Post-Crescent construction of the project was officially halted as Harvest Development was experiencing supply chain issues.

Construction of the two buildings then switched to have work begin on the apartment in spring 2022 and be completed by the end of summer 2022.

April 2022: Construction did not begin on the apartment; instead, Harvest Development dropped the apartment development as it couldn't secure funding, but still committed to build the hotel.

The city then began discussions with another developer to take over construction of the apartment complex.

May 2022: Kaukauna announced Hope Housing Foundation, under the LLC "Dreamville Kaukauna," would take over the developer's agreement of the apartment complex.

City officials told The Post-Crescent that construction on the apartment complex and hotel was expected to begin in May or June.

July 2022: Harvest Development terminated its hotel agreement with the city, giving way for Dreamville Kaukauna to take over the lot for a second apartment building.

City officials told The Post-Crescent that construction would begin on the two apartment buildings Sept. 12.

November 2022: Site work began on the apartment complex, months after the project was originally supposed to be complete.

March 2023: City officials told The Post-Crescent developers expect to lay the foundation of the two complexes in April and wrap up construction by the end of 2023.

January 2024: A month past the new expected completion date, the downtown lot still remained empty.

Penterman said work on the complex stalled as the developer struggled to secure funds to start construction but that it was expected to start up in February.

May 2024: No work has begun on the downtown apartment complexes but city officials told The Post-Crescent they hope to work out a construction schedule with Hope Housing Foundation soon.

Sophia Voight covers local government and politics in the Fox Valley for The Post-Crescent. She can be reached with feedback and story tips at svoight@postcrescent.com.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Downtown Kaukauna apartment construction stalled for lack of funds